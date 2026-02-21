Rains, thunderstorms to persist in Cebu over the weekend

Vehicles maneuver rising flood waters during a downpour in Cebu City. | CDN Digital photo by Brian J. Ochoa

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebuanos can expect a wet weekend ahead as scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms are forecast to persist across the province, the state weather bureau reported.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the shear line is causing high chances of rain in Eastern and Central Visayas.

The series of light to moderate rains may cause flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas, Pagasa warned in its weather update on Saturday, February 21.

READ: Weather: Shear line, ‘amihan’ to continue to dampen parts of PH

As of 6 a.m. on Saturday, the weather bureau has issued a general flood advisory over Cebu’s rivers and their tributaries, particularly in Cotcot, Mananga, Guinabasan, Balamban, and Subangdaku.

Local disaster response units and residents of low-lying areas along the mentioned river systems were advised to stay alert for possible flash floods.

Conditions in Cebu

The Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division forecast moderate winds and seas in Cebu on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to range from 24 to 30 degrees Celsius during the day, and 24 to 28 degrees Celsius at night.

READ: Shear line, amihan, easterlies to bring rains, cooler weather Saturday

Weather systems in the Ph

The rest of the Visayas, Palawan, Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will experience isolated light rains due to the prevailing northeast monsoon (amihan). Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough sea conditions are also expected in these areas.

The northeast monsoon is also affecting most parts of Luzon, bringing light rain showers in Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Quezon. Meanwhile, the easterlies prevail over southern Mindanao.

As of 2 a.m. on Saturday, no low pressure areas were being monitored for tropical cyclone formation.

However, Pagasa advised the public to remain updated with the latest forecasts in case of weather changes.

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