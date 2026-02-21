Mighty Warriors-Sherilin stuns Kuya Eric in Cebu City Charter hoop

Kuya Eric’s Jancork Cabahug gets double-teamed by Mighty Warriors-Sherilin. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mighty Warriors-Sherilin pulled off a statement win on opening night of the Cebu City Charter Day Basketball Cup, edging the heavily favored Kuya Eric, 77-75, on Friday, February 20, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

In a game that featured eight lead changes and eight deadlocks, the Mighty Warriors showed poise down the stretch to seal a gritty victory for head coach Gerald Ylaya.

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Former St. Benilde standout Gab Competa led the charge with 16 points, along with two rebounds and one assist. Fellow ex-Trailblazer Raffy Celis turned in an all-around effort, tallying 12 points, eight rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and two assists to earn Player of the Game honors.

Joshua Dela Cerna also added 12 markers for the winners.

Kuya Eric leaned on Jancork Cabahug, who poured in a game-high 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting, along with six rebounds and two steals. Froilan Mangubat chipped in 14 points, while JR Quinahan had 10.

The difference came inside. The Mighty Warriors-Sherilin dominated the paint, 46-34, and held a slight edge in second-chance points. Kuya Eric, however, had the advantage in transition, outscoring their opponents 22-11 on fast breaks.

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After a tight first half, the Mighty Warriors grabbed control in the fourth quarter. Behind Darrell Kent Villarosa and Dela Cerna, they moved ahead, 69-66, and later stretched the lead to 73-68.

Kuya Eric responded with a 5-0 run from Cabahug and Mangubat to knot the score at 73-all with 1:39 remaining.

Celis then delivered a crucial layup with 37.8 seconds left to put Mighty Warriors back on top, 75-73, forcing Kuya Eric head coach Edsel Vallena to call for time.

The timeout paid off as Quinahan scored on a putback off Mangubat’s missed corner three, tying the game anew at 75-all.

With 12.8 seconds to go, Villarosa converted on a putback of Competa’s missed jumper to give Mighty Warriors a 77-75 edge.

Kuya Eric had one last chance after another timeout, but tight defense forced Quinahan into a hurried three-pointer from the right wing that missed badly, allowing Mighty Warriors-Sherilin to escape with the thrilling two-point win.

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