Ellen Adarna on forgiving Derek: “I am not Mother Teresa ‘day”

CONSOLACION, Cebu – Ellen Adarna has once again spoken up about her past relationship with Derek Ramsay following a video circulating online claiming that he was a “good provider”, addressing the issue on her Instagram account on Friday, February 20.

Adarna took to her Instagram Stories to share her sentiments regarding what entertainment host Christy Fermin claimed about Ramsay’s role in their relationship citing that it is ‘misleading and unfair’. She also continued the discussion through a Q&A interaction with her followers.

READ: Ellen Adarna exposes Derek Ramsay, shares 2021 screenshots

Among the questions she received was whether she considered forgiving him to save their family.

Ellen Adarna answers questions from fans after speaking out on the claims of Derek Ramsay being a ‘good provider’ to their daughter, Lili. | Screengrabbed from Adarna/Instagram

She responded, “Forgiveness is only for the people who deserve it and who ask for it and really change but I am not Mother Teresa ‘day. I’m not there yet.”

Adarna explained that Vermin’s words had been framed as though Ramsay was a good provider to their daughter, Lilii, which she refuted.

“Let’s stop being delusional and stop branding someone as a good provider when the numbers and reality say otherwise. A real provider doesn’t wait to be called out,” she wrote.

Adarna revealed that Ramsay has not been providing enough support for Lili since October 2025, and she said she got fed up in January this year.

She shared that she told Ramsay’s assistant, “No sustento, no Lili,” stressing that she was not demanding anything beyond what was fair. Ramsay then handed her a credit card two weeks ago with a ₱50,000 credit limit, which she said does not cover Lili’s entire expenses.

“I will not allow a father to live comfortably just cooling his balls while having little to no contribution to his child because he gets to see her almost every day,” she wrote.

Adarna also called out Ramsay for allegedly having other people do the “dirty work” for him. She claimed that Fermin whom she called Vermin, and Ramsay are close and that she has noticed how Ramsay’s image is framed positively whenever Vermin speaks about him.

READ: Ellen binasag ang ‘good provider’ image ni Derek: Stop being delusional!

“It’s like smear campaigns and he is asking people to do the dirty work for him and it is such a pathetic bitchy move. At least have the balls to do it yourself, man up,” she said.

Full text of Ellen Adarna’s Instagram story featuring Christy Vermin’s video on Derek Ramsay. | Screengrabbed from Adarna/ Instagram

Co-parenting with John Lloyd

Fans also asked questions regarding her former partner, actor John Lloyd Cruz.

One follower asked why she was okay with ₱20,000 before from Cruz. She explained that Elias, their child, was still a toddler at the time, so his needs were not as high. She added that when she is in Cebu, she is given everything she needs.

She expressed her appreciation for Cruz for taking the initiative to contribute to their child’s needs and growth.

“In fairness kay JL, dae, wala akong masabi. Di na kailangan pagsabihan. Wag niyo na to gawing chismis because JL and I are better off as co-parents. Super okay kami sa co-parenting namin,” she said.

Adarna added, “When he found out that we moved houses, he offered, ‘Llen, kung ano man ang kailangan niyo, just let me know. Baka makatulong kami.’”

She emphasized that what matters most is having the initiative and not waiting to be called out before taking action.