Cebu Capitol approves P1.7B education budget

A classroom inside St. John Paul II Cognition School in Mandaue City, Cebu (Photo by Morexette Marie Erram)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Cebu Provincial School Board has approved a P1.7 billion education budget during its first meeting of the year, Governor Pam Baricuatro announced on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

The funds come from the Special Education Fund and will address classroom gaps, upgrade learning materials, and expand access to basic education for local students.

“Education is the foundation of our future. When we invest in our schools, we invest in the dreams of every Cebuano child,” Baricuatro said.

READ: Free internet in schools in ₱10B budget proposal

Cebu education budget allocation

About P1.4 billion of the total amount was released for immediate use, focusing on priority programs and infrastructure projects across the province.

The board set aside P700 million to build smart classrooms as part of efforts to integrate technology into public school instruction.

Another P295.9 million will finance Temporary Learning Shelters for schools affected by the 2025 earthquakes while permanent buildings are under repair.

READ: Cebu City proposes P13.4B budget for 2026

The Department of Education in Central Visayas earlier reported that 269 classrooms sustained damage after the earthquake, based on the agency’s and the provincial government’s assessment after the disaster.

The allocation also includes P335.9 million for school supplies, teaching materials, and operational expenses for learners from kindergarten to Grade 12.

READ: Record-high DepEd budget for 2026 includes repair of disaster-hit classrooms

Additional funding covers P13 million for armchairs, P10 million for sports equipment, P3.48 million for ukuleles for early learners, and P30 million for literacy and numeracy support programs.

The funds also provide resources for teacher training, research activities, and school management initiatives.

READ: Cebu City Charter Day bonus unlikely due to budget deficit — Archival

Moreover, the board approved financial assistance for student participation in major academic and athletic events — including the Cebu Provincial Sports and Cultural Festival, Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association meet, and Palarong Pambansa.

Support was likewise extended to programs in campus journalism, science and mathematics competitions, scouting, student leadership, special education, and cultural activities.

READ: Marcos signs 2026 budget with record P1.015 trillion for DepEd

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