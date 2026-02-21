Cebu BRT eyes March 2026 launch, but panel says route ‘not fully ready’ 

The first package of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (Photo from the DOTr Facebook page)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The first segment of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system may launch operations in March, but the city’s transportation committee chair warned the route remains “too short and not fully ready for rollout.”

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced on February 20 that Package 1 of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit is now 97 percent complete, with the remaining 3 percent covering final inspections, documentation, and “punch listing” requirements tied to foreign-assisted funding.

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the agency is targeting March 2026 for the start of operations.

“As of now, 97 percent na tayo. Meron lang kaming inaayos na 3 percent,” Lopez said in an interview.

READ: CBRT Package 1 expected to operate in March 2026 – DOTr

He explained that the remaining work involves aligning the project with program specifications and completing documentary requirements.

Lopez added that dry runs will be conducted before opening the system to the public to prevent operational issues.

“To avoid hiccups once operational, we do a dry run. If there are problems, let us know. We welcome comments,” he said. He expects the system to be ready once fully operational.

‘Mixed feelings’ over Cebu BRT launch

But Councilor Winston Pepito, chairman of the City Council’s committee on transportation, said he has reservations about launching the system in its current state.

“I support the CBRT. Support man ta ani,” Pepito said. “But I have mixed feelings because it’s not yet ready. It’s not fully operational. Murag gakaon ka og bugas nga half-cooked pa.”

Pepito said the initial operating stretch — from Cebu South Bus Terminal to Fuente Osmeña Circle — may be too short to immediately deliver the intended benefits of a full BRT system.

“Short pa kaayo ang route. Dili ma-realize sa tawo. Dili kaayo effective if mubo ang rota,” he said.

He noted that extending the route toward IT Park would expose buses to mixed traffic along Escario Street, undermining the BRT’s dedicated-lane concept.

“The idea of the CBRT is zero traffic. But if the route is too short or mixes with regular traffic, the system’s impact will be limited,” he added.

Pepito said he has yet to receive updated official data from the DOTr, as previous discussions focused mainly on right-of-way acquisition and road widening concerns.

READ: No Cebu BRT launch in sight, Pepito urges Marcos to intervene

Delays and funding issues

Package 1 of the project is designed to serve up to 34,000 passengers daily along its initial corridor. However, repeated delays have pushed back its launch several times since 2025.

The World Bank has withdrawn funding for Packages 2 and 3 due to slow progress, while the loan for Package 1 remains valid until September 2026.

Lopez said the government is studying a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement for succeeding phases to ensure continued funding and completion of the full corridor.

“As much as we want to depend on the government, sometimes we have to look for alternative means,” he said.

Despite unresolved concerns over the proposed Capitol Station and other infrastructure components, DOTr officials maintained that Package 1 can operate independently once cleared for service.

Pepito earlier appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to fast-track the project’s completion, calling the BRT a critical response to Cebu City’s worsening traffic congestion.

READ: DOTr to start pilot ops of Cebu BRT in September

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