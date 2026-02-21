All systems go for 1st Calderon Cup Inter-Town 21U basketball tilt

Organizers and team representatives of the 1st Calderon Cup pose for a group photo. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The inaugural Calderon Cup Inter-Town 21U Basketball Tournament is set to roll out next month, bringing the district’s young hoop talents into the spotlight.

Originally scheduled for March 21, the tournament will be hosted in the Municipality of Dumanjug, which is part of Cebu Province’s 7th District.

During a coordination meeting on Friday, February 20, at the Moalboal Municipal Hall, all participating teams formally submitted their lineups ahead of the deadline.

READ: Calderon Cup launches grassroots sports program in Cebu’s 7th District

Christopher Co, who is representing Dumanjug, said the municipality is ready to host the event. He noted that it provides young athletes across the district an opportunity to showcase and further develop their skills.

The 7th District includes the municipalities of Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Badian, Alegria, Malabuyoc, and Ginatilan.

1st Calderon Cup

Opening day will feature a parade of teams with their respective muses, followed by a brief program. 7th District Representative Patsy Calderon, along with district mayors and officials, is expected to attend.

The eight participating teams are divided into two groups: Bracket A and Bracket B. Each bracket will follow a double round-robin format, with the No. 1 team in each bracket automatically advancing to the semifinals. The No. 2 and No. 3 teams will face off in crossover quarterfinals to complete the Final Four.

READ: Mighty Warriors-Sherilin stuns Kuya Eric in Cebu City Charter hoop

Aside from trophies, cash prizes await the winners in this two-month tournament, part of Congresswoman Calderon’s Grassroots Sports Development Program.

The organizing committee is chaired by Atty. Ramil Abing, with Jun Migallen as commissioner and Rey Canete as deputy commissioner.

READ: 45 teams to compete in Xavier Sucere Basketball Cup

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