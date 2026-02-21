Marcos says Naga visit to Robredo ‘strictly work’ and ‘not political’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. shows his pink socks to reporters as former Vice President Leni Robredo, incumbent Naga mayor, and Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon react during Marcos’ visit to Naga City on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. — Photo by Michael B. Jaucian

NAGA CITY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday denied that his Naga visit to former Vice President Leni Robredo was politically motivated, amid speculations of possible alliances ahead of the 2028 elections.

Marcos said that the trip was “strictly work” as he joined city officials for the launch of Oplan Kontra Baha. It is a multi-agency desilting and drainage rehabilitation program aimed at strengthening the city’s flood control system.

READ: Marcos turns over P500M for modernization of Jesse M. Robredo Coliseum

“I think the mayor will agree with me — service before politics,” Marcos told reporters during an interview at Sagop Creek in Barangay Triangulo.

He brushed off political undertones surrounding the visit, joking: “The most political thing I did today is I wore pink socks in honor of Mayor Leni.”

Robredo smiled after Marcos showed his socks to reporters.

The President’s visit fueled election chatter, particularly on potential alignments for 2028, but he maintained that governance, not politics, was the focus of the trip. /das

READ: Marcos on VP Sara’s 2028 presidential bid: ‘Good luck’

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