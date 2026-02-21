Edsa at 40: Cebu to mark 1986 revolt with Mass, march, and music

Citizens join the Sugboanong Pakigbisog Kontra Korapyson (SuPaKK), among other groups, in marching toward Cebu City’s Fuente Osmeña in 2025. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Church, government, and civic leaders in Cebu will mark the 40th anniversary of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution with a Mass, the simultaneous tolling of church bells across the archdiocese, a peaceful march, and a concert dubbed “Yukbo” on February 25.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu, with the Cebu Provincial Government and the Cebu City Government organize the activities. They form part of SuPaKK 2.0 (Sugboanong Pakigbisog Kontra Korapsyon). A coalition of church and civil society groups formed the anti-corruption initiative.

READ: CBCP at 40th EDSA: Pass Anti-Dynasty Bill

The announcement was made during a press conference on Saturday.

Mass, bells, unified cry

Brenette Abrenica, a volunteer of the SuPaKK steering committee and moderator of the press conference, said the Holy Mass at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño Pilgrim Center will begin at 1:45 p.m.

“The Mass is [at] 1:45 p.m. because we would like to [prepare for] 3 p.m.,” Abrenica said.

READ: Edsa at 40: Cebu Catholic schools urged to suspend classes Feb. 25

“We understand that February 25 is a special working holiday, so workers are at work and students are in school. Even if they want to join, they might not be available,” she said.

At exactly 3 p.m., all churches under the Archdiocese of Cebu will simultaneously toll their bells for one minute.

Abrenica said Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy will issue a pastoral letter urging parishes to participate.

“The tolling of the bells will be a resounding message of the Cebuanos to the country and to the world that we have not forgotten what happened 40 years ago,” she said.

A “unified cry” will follow the bell ringing. Students, workers, and other participants will voice a collective message at the basilica’s pilgrim center.

Voices from four generations

A short program will follow at 3:05 p.m., featuring representatives from four generations to symbolize the four decades since the 1986 uprising.

“Since we are commemorating four decades, there will be [representatives of] four generations who will speak,” Abrenica said. “They will speak briefly and directly, with a call to action, to encourage fellow Filipinos and Cebuanos not to forget what happened in 1986.”

READ: 3rd Trillion Peso March: Church, civil society to hold it on Feb. 25

Subsequently, at 3:45 p.m., participants will begin a peaceful march from the Basilica to Plaza Independencia. This will culminate at the Martial Law marker.

Participants will hold a floral offering dubbed “Panagtagbo” at 4:05 p.m. Organizers said they have been preparing 1,000 rosaries and flowers for distribution. They hope that at least 1,000 people will join.

“This will be a beautiful scene—from 40 years ago and now in 2026—meaning we have never forgotten, young and old alike,” Abrenica said.

The day’s activities will conclude with “Yukbo: Ang Konsiyerto” at 4:30 p.m. at Plaza Independencia.

Conveners expect Archbishop Uy to open the concert. The invocation will take place at the Martial Law marker as a symbol of unity and love for the country.

Performers include Ferdinand Aragon, ARZA, Artpression, Kent Charcos, Hometown Kids, Belamour, Mr. Moustache, Nomer, Girl Monday, Rolly Wagas, Rommel Tuico & The Brews, Jewel Villaflores, Iping Amores, The Wonggoys, Yo Emperado, and Missing Filemon.

Organizers, meanwhile, encourage participants to wear white clothing. If white clothing is not available, they said wearing a white wristband, armband, or headband would suffice.

‘Edsa part of Filipino moral identity’

In a message that Msgr. Renato Beltran, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Cebu read during the conference, Archbishop Uy underlined three reasons Cebuanos should join the commemoration.

“EDSA is part of our moral identity as a people,” Uy said in his statement. “EDSA was not just a political event; it was a moral stand.”

He said, moreover, that the 1986 uprising demonstrated that Filipinos, “guided by conscience, prayer, and unity, could reject dictatorship, corruption, and abuse of power without violence.”

“To remember EDSA is to remember who we are and to remember who we want to remain as a people,” he said.

Uy also said that 40 years after Edsa, corruption and abuse of power remain real. At the same time, poverty persists and trust in institutions continues to be fragile.

“These realities remind us that freedom is not automatic. Edsa was not the end of the struggle—it was the beginning of a responsibility,” he said.

Finally, he emphasized the role of memory for the next generation.

“Our children and young people are learning from what we choose to remember or forget,” he said. “If we do not show them that Edsa still matters, then they grow up thinking that corruption is normal, that abuse of power is acceptable, and that silence is safer than courage.”

“In one line, to join Edsa is to choose memory over forgetfulness, courage over indifference, and hope over cynicism,” Uy added, inviting the faithful to gather on February 25 at 1:45 p.m. at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

READ: Edsa @ 40 rally calls for accountability amid grave corruption, poverty

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP