Cesafi Esports League Season 4 kicks off this weekend

Cesafi Esports League (file photo)

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT–U) Lady Wildcats and the University of the Philippines Cebu Fighting Maroons will open the inaugural women’s division of the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 4 tomorrow at the SM Seaside City Cebu Cube Wing.

The opening match of the women’s division Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) tournament begins at 11 a.m., following the opening ceremony, which will feature a keynote speech by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner and Cebu’s “Father of Dancesports” Edward Hayco.

After CIT-U and UP Cebu face off, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Lady Dragons will take on the University of Cebu (UC) Main Lady Webmasters in Game 2.

READ: PSC Comm. Edward Hayco to grace Cesafi Esports League opening

The third match will see the UC Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Lady Webmasters clash with the Benedicto College (BC) Lady Cheetahs.

The men’s MLBB tournament will follow in the afternoon, featuring four matches. Debuting Cebu Doctors University (CDU) Stallions will go up against the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ–R) Adelante Jaguars.

UC Main Webmasters will face the BC Cheetahs in the second game, followed by CIT-U Wildcats versus UP Cebu Fighting Maroons.

READ: Inclusivity, equality push Cesafi Esports League to add women’s division

The day concludes with the MLBB men’s division defending champions, the University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors, squaring off against their rivals, the UCLM Webmasters.

On Sunday, the Valorant tournament will take center stage, featuring five matches across both the men’s and women’s divisions.

This will be the first time the CEL will feature the much-awaited addition, the women’s division, which will have six teams vying in both MLBB and Valorant tournaments.

READ: SIBOL Women’s MLBB takes Silver in 32nd SEA Games