Archbishop Uy: Join Edsa rites if ‘truth matters’

Cebu Archbishop Abet Uy joins the Sugbuanong Pakigbisog Kontra Korapyson (SuPaKK) march on November 30, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy on Saturday urged Cebuanos to join the 40th anniversary commemoration of the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution, saying participation affirms that “truth matters” four decades after the uprising that restored democracy in the country.

Uy’s message was read during a press conference by Msgr. Renato Beltran, chancellor of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu, as the archbishop was unable to attend.

In his pastoral message, Uy outlined three reasons why Cebuanos should take part in the February 25 commemoration.

READ: Edsa at 40: Cebu to mark 1986 revolt with Mass, march, and music

Archbishop Uy: ‘Edsa is part of our moral identity’

First, he said Edsa is “part of our moral identity as a people.”

“Edsa was not just a political event; it was a moral stand,” the archbishop said. “It showed the world that Filipinos, guided by conscience, prayer and unity, could reject dictatorship, corruption, and abuse of power without violence.

“Joining the anniversary is a way of saying we still believe that what is right is worth standing for. We still believe that truth matters, integrity matters, and the dignity of every person matters.”

“To remember Edsa is to remember who we are and who we want to remain as a people,” added Uy.

READ: Make choices grounded in integrity, compassion – Cebu Archbishop Uy

Freedom ‘still being tested’

Second, Uy said the freedoms restored in 1986 remain under strain.

“Forty years after Edsa, corruption and abuse of power remain real. Poverty persists. Trust in institutions is fragile,” he said, adding that these realities show that “freedom is not automatic.”

“Edsa was not the end of the struggle — it was the beginning of a responsibility.”

By joining the commemoration, Cebuanos declare that they “refuse to be indifferent, silent or resigned.” It means they affirm that democracy must be “protected, renewed and lived daily in governance, in communities, and in our personal choices.”

Uy’s message to the next generation

Third, Uy said the anniversary sends a message to young people.

“Our children and young people are learning from what we choose to remember or forget,” he said. Failing to show that Edsa still matters, he warned, could normalize corruption and abuse of power.

“But by joining the celebration of the 40th anniversary of Edsa, we teach the next generation that freedom has a price. That values must be defended. That ordinary people, when united, can shape the future of our nation.

“To join Edsa is to choose memory over forgetfulness, courage over indifference, and hope over cynicism,” said Archbishop Uy.

Furthermore, he invited the faithful to attend the activities on Wednesday, February 25. It will start at 1:45 p.m. at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

READ: Cebu Archbishop Uy urged faithful to march against corruption

Mass, bell tolling, march

Church and civic leaders in Cebu will mark the anniversary with a Mass, a simultaneous tolling of church bells across the archdiocese, a peaceful march, and a concert dubbed “Yukbo.”

The activities are organized by the Archdiocese in partnership with the Cebu Provincial Government and the Cebu City Government as part of SuPaKK 2.0 (Sugboanong Pakigbisog Kontra Korapsyon). It is an anti-corruption initiative led by a coalition of church and civil society groups.

According to Brenette Abrenica, volunteer of the SuPaKK steering committee and moderator of the press conference, the Holy Mass at the Basilica Pilgrim Center begins at 1:45 p.m.

“The Mass is 1:45 because we would like to hit 3:00 p.m.,” Abrenica said. She noted that February 25 is a special working holiday, and many workers and students may not be able to attend earlier.

At exactly 3 p.m., all churches under the Archdiocese of Cebu will toll their bells simultaneously for one minute.

READ: Cebu’s Archbishop-designate Abet Uy: No to ghost projects, yes to godly projects

“The tolling of the bells will be a resounding message of the Cebuanos to the country and to the world that we have not forgotten what happened 40 years ago,” Abrenica said.

Afterward, a “unified cry” will follow at the Basilica Pilgrim Center, where students, workers, and other participants are expected to voice a collective message.

At 3:05 p.m., representatives from four generations will deliver brief calls to action. This part symbolizes the four decades since the 1986 uprising.

Martial Law marker

A peaceful march will begin at 3:45 p.m. from the Basilica to Plaza Independencia, culminating at the Martial Law marker. A short flower offering, dubbed “Panagtagbo,” is scheduled at 4:05 p.m. Organizers prepare 1,000 rosaries and flowers for distribution.

The commemoration will conclude with “Yukbo: Ang Konsiyerto” at 4:30 p.m. at Plaza Independencia. Archbishop Uy is expected to open the concert.

Moreover, organizers are encouraging participants to wear white or at least a white wristband, armband, or headband as a symbol of unity.

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