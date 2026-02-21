Cebuano triathletes in Subic go all out for NAGT Series

Andrew Kim Remolino (left) and Matthew Justine Hermosa (right). | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A strong contingent of 20 Cebuano triathletes, led by Southeast Asian Games gold medalists competes in the 2026 National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) Series this weekend at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone in Zambales.

Champions Andrew Kim Remolino and Matthew Justine Hermosa of the 33rd SEA Games Talisay Luigi will spearhead the Triathlon Group (TLTG) Go For Gold team.

They will race in the elite division against fellow Philippine teammates and SEA Games medalists in their first major competition of the year.

READ: Raven Faith Alcoseba turns SEAG loss into Asian Games fuel

Elite prospects from Cebu

Other Cebuano elite prospects joining the lineup include John Michael Lalimos, Renz Wynn Corbin, Christopher Adrian Te, and John Wayne Ybañez.

In the junior elite division, multi-titled female standout and Ironkids defending champion Christy Ann Perez will lead the delegation. Ironkids champion Zachary Da Silva and Kian Mikhail Manabat will join them.

READ: IRONMAN Davao 70.3: 800 triathletes expected to compete

Meanwhile, Para triathlete Alex Niño Silverio, the 2024 Asia Triathlon Para Cup silver medalist, will also compet alongside Cedei Abellana.

In the kids division, national triathlon team head coach Roland Remolino will feature his grandson John Luigi Remolino II.

Talented young athletes

In addition, a talented group of young triathletes will join them. This includes Veronica Moroña, Louiz Althea Arciaga, Zoe Angel Da Silva, and Zia Angel Da Silva. Gabriel Maderazo, Louvella Devera, and Ylianna Devera also comprise the group.

The NAGT Series includes multiple age-group categories and distances.

The elite standard distance covers a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-kilometer bike, and 10-kilometer run. Meanwhile, the shorter sprint, super sprint, and super tri kids distances will also be featured.

Organizers slated the centerpiece standard category for Sunday, February 22.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP