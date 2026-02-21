Thirsty Football Cup: SRFC, Futbolitos, Calidad claim titles

SRFC-A | Thirsty Football Cup photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — San Roque Football Club (SRFC) Team A narrowly edged out its sister team, SRFC B, 1-0, to capture the Boys-19 division crown in the ongoing 20th Thirsty Football Cup on Friday night, February 20, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Both SRFC squads had strong group-stage performances, with Team A finishing with four wins and one draw for 13 points to top the bracket, while SRFC B followed with 10 points from a 3-1-1 record.

READ: Cebu FC eyes third straight win against Tuloy FC at home in PFL

BJ Langres earned the “Most Valuable Player” honors for his standout contributions. SRFC A punched their ticket to the finals with a 2-0 win over Balamban FC, while SRFC B dominated Balamban FC’s other squad, 4-0.

In the Mixed Open division, San Roque Football Club, a different club from SRFC emerged as champions after defeating SRFC, 2-0, in the final. Lloyd Abella was named MVP.

Rongcales Futbolitos, Sugbo Calidad also triumph

Rongcales Futbolitos B | Thirsty Football Cup photo

In the 40-Above division, Rongcales Futbolitos B dominated Los Miembros FC, 4-0, to claim the title. Jade Paghubasan was awarded MVP honors.

During the group stage, Rongcales Futbolitos B topped their bracket with seven points, tying Los Miembros on record with two wins and one draw, but advancing due to a superior goal difference.

READ: PFF eyes futsal, secondary girls’ football as regular Palarong Pambansa sports

Rongcales defeated Group 1’s top-seeded University of San Carlos (USC) Alumni, 2-0, while Los Miembros earned their finals berth with a 1-0 win over DAS FC.

Sugbo Calidad FC-A ruled the Players-9 division with a 2-1 victory over Rosevale FC, as Draco Sta. Rita took home MVP honors.

The club also claimed the Players-11 division, surviving a 4-3 shootout against the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors in the finals.

Meanwhile, rounding out the first day champions was Giuseppe FC in the Players-7 division. They edged St. Ana de San Carlos FC, 1-0, in their championship match.

Jurors named Adam Bermejo of Giuseppe FC the MVP.

READ: Alex Eala keeps her sights on the world’s top players

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP