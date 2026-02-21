Gilas Youth tryouts: Sauler elated as 130 participate in Cebu

Gilas Youth Boys head coach Juno Sauler giving instructions to players. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Gilas Youth Boys head coach Juno Sauler described Day 1 of the squad’s two-day regional tryouts as a productive start, with more than 130 young hopefuls showing up at the Magnum Sports Complex on Saturday.

Sauler, together with his coaching staff and officials from Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Region 7, evaluated 80 walk-ins and 50 invited prospects as they began trimming down the pool for the national youth roster.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Sauler stressed the importance of holding tryouts outside the usual talent hubs.

“It’s very important because we want to discover talents in this region. We can’t just focus on one area,” said Sauler, who recently conducted a similar search in Mindanao, particularly in Davao.

The turnout reflected that wider reach.

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All roads lead to Cebu

Young cagers from Tacloban, Bacolod, Butuan, and the neighboring islands of Bohol and Leyte made their way to Cebu, hoping to earn a spot in the national program.

Several of Cebu’s top high school standouts also joined as invitees, including players from the Cesafi 15-under and 18-under divisions.

Sauler emphasized that the process is as much about giving opportunities as it is about building a competitive roster.

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“We want to make sure we do a good selection process and give opportunity to the kids who want to take a shot at joining Batang Gilas,” he said.

After the first day, the coaching staff had already taken note of several promising prospects.

“There’s a good number of athletic players. Iba-iba rin. Some groups have good shooters, some are slashers and athletic guys. So it’s a difficult selection process for the coaching staff,” Sauler added.

‘Rebuilding’

The program, he said, is in rebuilding mode, with attention split between the 18-under and 16-under levels.

“We’re rebuilding and balancing the selection,” he explained. “We also want to start looking at players born in 2010 and 2011, but that’s more for next year.”

For now, the focus is on identifying talent early and integrating them into the system as soon as possible.

“This year, we want to identify talents as early as now. After the 18-under tournament, nakapagpuhunan na rin kami. The 16-under players we select can already join the 18-under practices so their improvement will be faster,” he said.

The second day will be tomorrow, Sunday, February 22, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium.

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