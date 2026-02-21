Lacson: No plans to seek higher office in 2028

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson speaks to reporters after attending the Philippine Military Academy alumni homecoming in Fort Gregorio del Pilar in Baguio City, Benguet on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. —PHOTO BY JASON SIGALES/INQUIRER.net

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines —Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson was firm in saying he has “absolutely none” when asked by reporters if he plans to run for higher office in 2028.

“I’m nearing the twilight of my career,” Lacson said in an interview after attending the Philippine Military Academy alumni homecoming in Fort Gregorio del Pilar in this city on Saturday.

“I’m still eligible for reelection in 2031, but I’m not intending to. I intend to finish my public service career in 2031 when my current or first term ends in the Senate,” he added.

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Speculation over which public figures will run in the 2028 national elections heated up after Vice President Sara Duterte announced her candidacy for president last Wednesday.

Reacting to Duterte’s announcement, Lacson said every Filipino had a right to run for public office, presuming the vice president was advised to declare early, and wishing her good luck in her bid.

After a failed presidential bid three years ago, Lacson ran and won a fourth non-consecutive term in the Senate in the 2025 elections.

His current term will end in 2031.

Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo, also a former presidential hopeful in 2022, has also been floated as a potential candidate to challenge Duterte’s bid to be chief executive.

Robredo met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., her and Lacson’s former rival, in Naga City also on Saturday to launch a flood control system rehabilitation program, fueling speculation that the visit would delve into politics.

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Asked to comment, Lacson answered, “Well, it’s hard to speculate because we’re not privy to their conversations.”

“All I know is the President requested us, the Senate, to allocate or appropriate funds for the Local Government Fund to augment what needs, not only for Naga City for that matter but all local government units,” he added.

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