PBBM on VP Sara’s presidential bid: ‘That’s her choice’

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte (File photos)

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday brushed aside Vice President Sara Duterte’s recent declaration of her planned candidacy for the 2028 presidential race.

In a media interview in Naga City, Marcos declined to further comment on Duterte’s presidential run in 2028, saying that it was her personal decision.

“Nothing really. That’s her choice,” he said when sought for a reaction.

READ: VP Sara Duterte: Her move seen affecting House impeachment vote

Duterte, a former ally and running mate of Marcos in the 2026 national elections, announced on Wednesday that she would run for president as she expressed dismay over how the present administration addresses pressing issues.

Marcos said politics is not on his mind right now, emphasizing that his visit to Naga City was not meant to woo potential candidates for the upcoming 2028 presidential elections, particularly former vice president Leni Robredo, who currently serves as the city mayor.

“Again, this is all politics. I’m not going to… We’re not going to (discuss) politics,” he said.

“What we are here for is to try and find solutions to this very important problem, very critical problem that we have, not only here in Naga City but also in (Camarines) Sur, and for that matter, for the whole of Bicol. That’s what we are concentrating on.”

READ: Sara Duterte declares 2028 bid amid new impeach raps

Marcos said his meeting with Robredo should not be politicized, noting that he only wants to help local government units that need assistance from the national government.

Marcos, a former mayor of Ilocos Norte, said he has “great sympathy for the situations of local governments.”

“Kung sino ang nangangailangan ng tulong (Whoever needs help), the national government is here to help,” he said.

“Kaya’t (That’s why) whoever comes to us to help, we will do what we can to help. There is not an increase. There is not a decrease. It’s not political. It’s only because it depends on the need. That’s why we are here today.”

Malacañang on Friday viewed Duterte’s early announcement of her 2028 presidential bid as “irrelevant,” as the Marcos administration remains focused on achieving its agenda for prosperity. (PNA)

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