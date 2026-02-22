Mandaue City: Cambogaong Bridge in Paknaan reopens Sunday

Rehabilitation works are now complete at the Cambogaong Bridge in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City. | Mandaue City PIO photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Cambogaong Bridge in Barangay Paknaan is set to reopen today, Sunday, following the completion of its rehabilitation works.

Its reopening is expected to help address congestion in the city’s northern corridor, as well as safety threats that occurred whenever the old bridge was submerged in floodwater due to the overflow of the nearby Butuanon River.

“Sige man ko og follow up ana unya last nako nga follow up ana last Saturday, I was told sa contractor nga February 22 daw maka-open na sila kung maayo ang panahon sad. So, at least maka luag-luag na ngadto sa main thoroughfare nato,” Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said in a recent interview with reporters.

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(I have been making follow-ups, and the last time I followed up was last Saturday. I was told by the contractor that the bridge would reopen on February 22, provided the weather is good. At least, traffic along our main thoroughfare will ease.)

Ouano said the bridge serves as a gateway for those traveling from Mandaue City and the southern parts of Cebu Province, as well as those heading to or coming from northern localities.

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“Nakadungog man ta sa sentimento sa atong mga constituents, labi na kadtong nagpuyo sa norte, from Consolacion padong didto sa Daanbantayan, kay ang atong main thoroughfare sa Cambogaong, kini affected gyud kaayo,” he said.

(We heard the sentiments of our constituents, especially those living in the north, from Consolacion to Daanbantayan, because our main thoroughfare in Cambogaong has been greatly affected.)

Bridge repair

The Cambogaong Bridge rehabilitation project was valued at P39.2 million and was set for completion within 198 calendar days, or roughly seven months. It was awarded to ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp.

The project, commissioned by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), focused on redesigning the old bridge, particularly increasing its elevation for safety reasons and to ensure long-term resilience.

In the past, water from the Butuanon River would overflow onto the bridge during heavy rains.

Aside from safety concerns, floodwater overflow also led to the accumulation of debris and drift buildup, which affected the bridge’s structural integrity and accelerated wear and tear.

Repair works commenced in August 2025, and the project was completed on time despite disruptions caused by calamities that hit Mandaue City and other parts of northern Cebu in the last quarter of 2025, including Typhoon Tino.

Traffic bottleneck

While rehabilitation works were ongoing, the bridge’s northbound lanes were converted into two-way traffic, causing a traffic bottleneck in the area.

Mayor Ouano said the timely completion of the Cambogaong Bridge repair is expected to help normalize traffic flow in the city’s northern corridor and benefit not only Mandaue City residents but also travelers using the bridge to access the nearby Cansaga Bridge in the neighboring town of Consolacion.

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