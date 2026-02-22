Liloan sounds alarm to signal start of 10 p.m. curfew for minors

| Photo from the FB page of Aljew Jordan Frasco

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A localized alarm system is sounded at exactly 9:30 p.m. in Liloan, Cebu to urge children to head home, 30 minutes before the implementation of the curfew for minors.

Speakers were recently installed in various parts of this northern Cebu town to demonstrate the local government’s seriousness in keeping minors safe in their respective homes late at night.

The alarm system was first sounded on Friday night, February 20, Mayor Aljew Jordan Frasco said in an advisory.

READ: Not all superheroes wear capes: Liloan boy, 15, feted as rescuer

“Aron hingusgan ang pag-implement sa curfew sa minors para sa siguridad sa atong kabataan, nagbutang ta og mga speakers sa lain-laing lugar, nga motingog kada 9:30 sa gabii aron pag-warn sa mga minors nga mopauli na,” Frasco said.

(As part of our efforts to strengthen the implementation of the curfew for minors to ensure their security, we installed speakers in various areas that will sound every 9:30 p.m. to warn minors to head home.)

READ: Frasco eyes children’s hospital, heart center in Cebu

“Uban sa atong Liloan Pulis, magtinabangay ta para masiguro ang safety sa kabataan, ug tumanon nato ang balaod sa curfew para pag-protektar kanila,” Frasco added.

(In coordination with the Liloan Police, let us help one another ensure the safety of our youth and comply with the curfew ordinance to protect them.)

Five minors rescued

On Friday night, Liloan police rescued five minors for curfew violations in Barangays Bajac, Poblacion, Sambag, and San Vicente.

“We urge parents and guardians to advise their children to strictly follow the curfew ordinance for their own safety and protection,” the police said in a separate advisory.

Liloan’s curfew ordinance was enacted in 1999 and has since undergone various amendments. Its penalties include requiring the parent or guardian and the violator to plant 10 fruit-bearing trees for the first offense.

A repeat violation requires the payment of a P500 fine and placing the child under the supervision of the police or a social welfare officer while rendering civic work in a public place for two days.

For the third offense, the parent or guardian will be required to pay a fine of P1,500, and the child must render civic work for seven days. Both the parent or guardian and the minor will also be required to attend a half-day parenting seminar.

A fourth offense requires the payment of a P2,000 fine, which increases by P500 for each subsequent violation, or imprisonment not exceeding 10 days, as well as the possible filing of charges for violation of the Child and Youth Welfare Code of the Philippines and other related laws.

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