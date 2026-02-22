Tourist arrivals surge as Mayon Volcano continues to erupt

Tourists enjoy the view of Mayon Volcano from Hoyop-Hoyopan Cave in Camalig, Albay. —PHOTO COURTESY OF ‘AROUND BICOL’

LEGAZPI CITY, ALBAY, Philippines — Tourist arrivals in Albay province have surged as Mayon Volcano continues its effusive eruption, now on its eighth week, the Department of Tourism (DOT) in Bicol said.

DOT Bicol Director Herbie Aguas said the volcano’s ongoing activity has drawn both local and foreign visitors eager to witness the spectacle, particularly at night.

“Watching the volcano erupt at night is just like watching a fireworks display, and that makes for a very memorable experience,” Aguas told the Inquirer.

READ: Mayon Volcano unrest elevates, 85 rockfall events recorded

He said hotels in Albay have reached full occupancy based on the agency’s monitoring.

Despite the unrest, Aguas assured that leisure activities outside the six-kilometer permanent danger zone remain normal.

READ: Mayon Volcano showing increased seismic energy release — Phivolcs

Aside from Mayon, tourists are also visiting nearby provinces such as Sorsogon, Masbate, and the Camarines provinces, known for whale shark (butanding) interaction, manta ray encounters, and white-sand beaches.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported high sulfur dioxide emissions and continued pyroclastic density currents and rockfall events.

Volcanic debris from the lava flow is slowly advancing downslope through three major gullies, while some flows are moving in different directions.

“Since Mayon erupted, it has already generated 23 million cubic meters of volcanic materials,” volcanologist Paul Karson Alanis told the Inquirer.

On Tuesday, several villages in Camalig town were again blanketed by light ashfall due to the volcanic activity.

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