Number of Filipino families who see themselves as poor drops – survey

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MANILA, Philippines — Around 4.5 million Filipino families no longer consider themselves poor in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to Octa research’s Tugon ng Masa (TNM) survey.

Based on its findings, 37 percent of Filipinos no longer see themselves as poor, in the final quarter of last year. This is 17 percentage points lower than the 54 percent in the third quarter.

Octa said this was the largest single-quarter improvement ever recorded in the Octa TNM time series.

READ: Poverty incidence in Central Visayas drops in 2023

The survey was conducted from December 3 to 11, 2025 for over 1,200 male and female respondents aged 18 and above. It has a ±3% margin of error at a 95 percent confidence level.

The survey also showed a 19 percentage point decline in the self-rated food poverty rate, from 49 percent in the third quarter to 30 percent in the fourth quarter.

READ: ‘Walang Gutom Program’ launches in Cebu City to fight hunger

This latest number translates to roughly 5 million families, marking one of the fastest improvements in food poverty perceptions, according to Octa.

However, the agency also revealed that self-rated hunger increased to 16 percent in the last quarter of 2025 from the 11 percent in the preceding quarter.

It noted that almost 80 percent of affected families reported hunger occurring only once or a few times, which the agency said indicates predominantly episodic rather than chronic food stress.

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