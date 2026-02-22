Baricuatro pushes back vs critics, reiterates ‘color-blind’ stance

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro. | Pam Baricuatro FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro pushed back against mounting criticism from Diehard Duterte Supporters (DDS) over what they described as ‘a restrained response’ to the presidential bid of Vice President Sara Duterte.

The governor took to social media to reiterate that she remains “color-blind” in politics and focused solely on serving Cebu.

“Please allow me to serve the people, as I promised,” Baricuatro wrote.

READ: Sara Duterte to run for president in 2028

Her statement came days after the Vice President revealed her decision to run for President in the 2028 National Elections.

While she welcomed Duterte’s announcement, in an earlier interview, Baricuatro did not elaborate further, adding that she does not want to delve into politics as of the moment.

But Duterte-affiliated groups questioned her loyalty for not issuing a strong statement. Some of them even went as far as calling out the governor for failing to display ‘utang na loob.’

Her supporters, however, pointed out that her refusal to prematurely align with national political camps demonstrates independence and a commitment to local governance.

Without directly addressing her critics, Baricuatro made clear that she would not be drawn into divisive national politics.

“But I did not run for this position for comfort. I ran to serve… Let politics take its course. My focus remains where it has always been, on the welfare of the Cebuano people,” she explained.

“My heart, my mind, and all that I am belong to Cebu Province,” she added.

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