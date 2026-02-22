Cebu waste crisis: Experts urge stricter eco-policy enforcement

Garbage trucks from Cebu City’s barangays wait in line for their turn to dump their collected waste. | CDN Digital file photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu’s worsening garbage crisis has pushed environmental and policy experts to urge stricter compliance with solid waste management laws.

This would not only address persistent concerns on waste reduction and segregation. This would also prevent tragedies like the Binaliw landfill landslide, experts explained at the forum titled “Binaliw Trash Talk: Pride of Place and Waste Management” on Saturday, February 21.

READ: Cebu City: Waste shredders to be required in all barangays

Policy enforcement is ‘a must’

Lito Vasquez, policy advisor of the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice, said Cebu needs a decentralized, barangay-focused approach to improve waste reduction.

He said Republic Act No. 9003, the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 has long mandated the decentralized approach. The law requires the monitoring of garbage collection and segregation systems beginning at the barangay level.

Although barangays have established Solid Waste Management Committees, Vasquez pointed out that enforcement of the barangay-focused approach remains weak. He consequently urged officials to implement existing policies more strictly.

READ: Cebu waste crisis: Mandaue to strengthen ban on plastics

Will to apprehend

“If you don’t have the political will to apprehend violators, then you don’t have the right to be in the position. We will not be able to solve this problem if we don’t address it at the barangay level,” he said during the forum, organized by Palm Grass — The Cebu Heritage Hotel.

Vasquez also emphasized the need to focus on waste prevention. Local mandates to reduce waste need reinforcement. These include Cebu City Ordinance 2558 that bans single-use plastics at public events.

Moreover, he stressed how local governments must enforce regulatory powers on projects that potentially affect the environment and the broader public.

Through proper monitoring, governments can prevent waste management failures such as the closure of the Inayawan landfill in 2016, and most recently, the deadly trash slide in Binaliw.

READ: Binaliw trash slide in Cebu: 30 days of grief after 36 deaths

Binaliw tragedy ‘not unforeseen’

On Jan. 8, 2026, a mound of waste at the Binaliw landfill collapsed, trapping workers, killing at least 36, and injuring several others who were on duty.

Lawyer and solid waste researcher Aliko Garganera said the tragedy was “not unforeseen.” Experts had raised concerns on its operational safety as they had environmental risks for years.

Garganera noted how Prime Waste Solutions initially designed the facility as a sanitary landfill, complete with protective linings and leachate catchment systems.

She explained that the gradual pile-up of garbage, however, soon led to the facility operating beyond its design capacity. “Eventually, it wasn’t maintained as a landfill—it became an open dumpsite.”

READ: DENR pressed by Council on Binaliw collapse: ‘We got no answers’

‘Lack of transparency’ from DENR

The Cebu City Council recently questioned the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) over the agency’s failure to provide clear results from its investigation into the incident.

As of this writing, the department has released no updates regarding critical details—including on the landfill’s permitted lifespans, height regulations, oversight measures, or any alleged violations.

It only issued a cease-and-desist order, effectively halting operations at the site.

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