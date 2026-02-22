Amihan further weakens; fair weather in most of PH on Sunday

| DOST-Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or amihan is expected to further weaken in the coming days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Sunday.

The amihan, which refers to the cool and dry northeast wind from Siberia and China which blows down to the country, typically begins mid to late October and ends around March or early April.

“We expect by tomorrow (Monday), the effects of amihan might further weaken,” said Veronica Torres, Pagasa weather specialist, in a public weather forecast.

READ: Rains, thunderstorms to persist in Cebu over the weekend

On Monday, the effects of amihan might only affect Northern Luzon, according to Torres.

By Tuesday to Thursday, amihan might weaken some more and may only be experienced in Extreme Northern Luzon.

As for today (Sunday), amihan still prevails in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and most parts of Visayas, but with “no significant effect,” according to another Pagasa advisory.

On the other hand, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands can expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to a shear line.

Meanwhile, the easterlies or the warm, moist winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, is felt in the rest of Mindanao.

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