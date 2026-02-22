‘Bai Badi’: Davaoeño turns cultural curiosity into a viral Bisaya hit

Frank Blanco: the Davaoeño creative behind the Bisaya viral hit, “Bai Badi.” (File photo)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What multimedia creative Frank Blanco started as a late-night deep dive into Puerto Rican history unexpectedly turned into one of the most viral, talked-about Bisaya hits on social media.

For multimedia creative Frank Blanco, the viral moment came naturally from curiosity, culture, and connection.

The Filipino-Puerto Rico connection

The journey began with a Tagalog version Frank Blanco posted on TikTok after falling into what he described as a “rabbit hole” about Puerto Rican history. In the process, he noticed striking parallels between Puerto Rico and the Philippines, not only in shared colonial experiences, but also in culture, habits, and traditions.

“It made me realize that us Filipinos and them are pretty closely related in terms of historical events. It spills more than just from colonization, shared cultures, habits, and traditions too,” he explained.

The Tagalog version gained attention, but it was the comments section that steered the next move. Viewers began asking for a Bisaya rendition, which later went viral.

“Where’s the Bisaya version?”

“Can you do it in Visayan?”

As a proud Davaoeño, Blanco responded by creating a version that Bisaya audiences could call their own.

“So I gave the Bisaya people a version they can enjoy for themselves,” he said.

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The Birth of ‘Bai Badi’

From the comments of both versions emerged a phrase that would soon define the Bisaya take: “Bai Badi.” Interestingly, it wasn’t the only suggestion. Variations like “Bai Bunny,” “Bad Badi,” and “Bai Badii” circulated online. But one stood out.

“I stuck to the most Bisaya-sounding of all — ‘Bai Badi,’” he shared.

The original song, “DtMF,” centers on love for culture and identity. For Blanco, adapting it into specific Philippine languages deepened its meaning.

“Creating a specific variation of this song in a language that has its own unique culture just gives it more meaning,” he explained. “Tagalog or Filipino represents Philippine culture, and then Visayan represents the Bisaya people who encounter their own struggles and have created their own culture as well.”

That cultural grounding, he believes, is what makes it relatable.

“It’s relatable because it is a shared culture among people who speak the same language.”

Falling in Love with the Bisaya Language

Frank Blanco’s connection to Bisaya runs deep. Though he spent five years growing up in Manila speaking only Tagalog, moving back home to Davao meant learning an entirely new language.

“When we came home to Davao, I had to learn a whole new language — Bisaya — and I fell in love with it,” he said. “It is such a strong and powerful language that moves and captivates listeners. That’s what makes it so special.”

By trade, he is a multimedia creative, with music ranking high among his passions alongside videography. Combining both disciplines gave birth to his artist persona, Frank Blanco.

“I put two and two together, and that paved the way to my artist persona,” he shared.

He primarily posts on TikTok, where he has built a steady following, and has actively expanded his presence on Instagram this year. His content ranges from covers and promotional collaborations to his signature “If I Had a Verse” series — the concept that jump-started his TikTok journey.

From cultural reflection to community-driven creativity, “Bai Badi” highlights how language and identity continue to resonate strongly in the digital space, especially when artists create from an authentic place.

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