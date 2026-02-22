Sara Duterte already recruited running mate for 2028 elections

Vice President Sara Duterte (INQUIRER photo / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE)

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte revealed that she has already tried to recruit someone as her running mate for the 2028 presidential elections as early as last year.

“I’ve already recruited someone,” Duterte said in Filipino during a Sonshine Media Network Incorporated interview aired on Saturday.

However, when asked who, Duterte refused to identify the personality, pending the person’s decision.

“That’s all I can say,” she remarked, while adding that this personality was “recruited last year.”

For political analyst Michael Henry Yusingco, Duterte’s announcement of her presidential bid is expected as “every public official and politician are already calibrating and recalibrating political calculations in relation to the 2028 election.”

“The VP is just getting the attention because she’s no longer hiding her intention to run,” Yusingco, a non-resident research fellow at the Ateneo School of Government, said in an interview with Inquirer on Sunday. “I don’t know exactly why she declared this early.”

Duterte was the first to announce her 2028 presidential bid during Wednesday’s press conference at the Office of the Vice President (OVP) headquarters in Mandaluyong City.

Before she started, Duterte, clad in black, ordered staff members to remove the OVP seal and flag from the backdrop.

READ: Sara Duterte declares 2028 bid amid new impeach raps

She explained that the move was done since her announcement “has nothing to do” with the OVP.

Duterte also said her choice of wearing black was made to show her protest against the administration of former President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, who used to be her presidential bet and team mate in the 2022 elections.

The political clans of Marcos and Duterte have been embroiled in a bitter feud marked by the vice president’s resignation in June 2024 as education secretary from the administration’s cabinet.

Yusingco said political clans who’ve been openly supportive of both the Marcos camp and the “Pinks,” or the political opponents of Marcos and Duterte in the 2022 polls, “have to make a decision to swing to the VP’s side or not.”

READ: Abante: House has the numbers to pursue VP Sara impeachment

“The early declaration put them in this spot,” he observed.

For her part, the president’s sister, Sen. Imee Marcos, aligned herself with the Duterte bloc after she severed her ties with her brother, punctuated by her explosive accusations against the president during the Iglesia Ni Cristo rally in Quirino Grandstand last year.

The possibility of Sen. Marcos becoming Duterte’ 2028 running mate was also floated in the Senate, with Sen. Robin Padilla saying he was gathering support for this tandem.

Yusingco thinks it’s hard to guess who will be Duterte’s running mate.

“Not even sure she knows at this point,” Yusingco said. “Lots of names being floated, which is probably her way of testing the waters, so to speak.”

“[T]he pool of potential running mates is shallow,” he noted. “This will make getting one very challenging.” /apl

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