LTO to intensify crackdown vs modified mufflers in Central Visayas

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities warned motorists, especially motorcycles owners, that they will start implementing intensified operations against modified mufflers.

Beginning this Monday, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) will apprehend all motorcycle vehicles equipped with non-compliant, modified mufflers.

“[This is] in compliance with the directive of the Assistant Secretary [Markus Lacanilao],” the LTO-7 said in a press statement issued on Sunday, February 22.

Likewise, they urged motorists to be wary of misinformation. In particular, they pointed out misleading advice from questionable social media pages. They said that vloggers and other online personalities encouraged them to buy modified mufflers for the sake of engagement.

Here in the Philippines, modified mufflers cause excessive noise pollution, often disrupting residential peace, hospitals, and schools.

Section 34(j) of Article IV of the Republic Act No. 4136 or the Land Transportation Code states:

“Every motor vehicle propelled by an internal combustion engine shall be equipped with a muffler, and whenever said motor vehicle passes through a street of any city, municipality, or thickly populated district or barrio, the muffler shall not be cut out or disconnected.

“No motor vehicle shall be operated in such a manner as to cause it to emit or make any unnecessary or disagreeable odor, smoke, or noise.” (with reports from INQUIRER.net)

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