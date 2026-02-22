Robin Padilla: I have no plan to run for vice president

Sen. Robin Padilla joins a Senate hearing on September 3, 2024. | File photo from Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Robin Padilla on Sunday revealed that he has no plan to run as vice president, ending days of speculation that he might seek the government’s second highest elective post.

“[I] have no plans to be a vice presidential candidate,” Padilla said in a Facebook post.

“As long as Digong says it, I will follow,” Padilla said in Filipino, referring to the popular nickname of the former president, who has been detained at the International Criminal Court (ICC) since March last year over over a case of crime against humanity.

READ: Padilla can be Sara Duterte’s VP bet — if asked by Rodrigo

Padilla also made this latest remark in response to Ronald Llamas, a political commentator and former political affairs adviser of late President Benigno Aquino III.

After Padilla’s pronouncement on Friday, Llamas reacted the same day: “When you want to be Vice President, not because you want to serve, but because you are a servant to a prisoner in the ICC.”

READ: Robin Padilla often ‘misunderstood,’ won’t hesitate despite political risks — lawyer

“He only confirmed accusations that he doesn’t have a brain of his own,” Llamas further said of Padilla in a Facebook post in Filipino.

Padilla then clarified that his deference to Duterte is in line with the party discipline as the former president sits as the chairman of their political organization, PDP-Laban.

“Does your smart brain find it hard to understand that a political party has rules and regulations, and only the chairman decides who – and what – a party member should run for?” the senator asked.

Padilla’s ally, Vice President Sara Duterte, previously declared that she would run for president, the first aspirant for 2028 national elections to make the announcement.

Before floating the possibility of running as Duterte’s vice president, Padilla on Wednesday said he was working to gather support so that Sen. Imee Marcos will become Duterte’s running mate.

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