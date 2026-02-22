ICC bars in-person family visits for Duterte during charges hearing

Former President Rodrigo Duterte — VIDEO GRAB FROM INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

MANILA, Philippines — The International Criminal Court (ICC) has barred any in-person visits for former President Rodrigo Duterte during the confirmations of charges hearing this coming week, his family revealed on Sunday.

In a statement, the Duterte family wrote, “Please be informed that there are no approved in-person family visits to former President Rodrigo Duterte while the court conducts hearings.”

READ: ‘Kill Them All’: Policy that sparked ICC case vs. Duterte

Duterte has been detained in the ICC since March last year over crimes against humanity charges during his term as president and as Davao City mayor.

READ: Duterte at ICC: How he ended up accused of murder in int’l tribunal

The hearing on the confirmation of charges against him begins on Feb. 23. /dl

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