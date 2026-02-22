Chao Sy, Gus Go to be honored at 40th SAC Awards

Augusto W. Go (L) and Lorenzo Chao Sy | Facebook photos

POOLED REPORT — Two distinguished Cebuano personalities with unflinching passion for sports will grab the limelight in the highly anticipated 40th Sportswriters Association of Cebu-San Miguel Brewery (SAC-SMB) Cebu Sports Awards slated on March 8 at the Ayala Center Cebu Activity Center.

Lorenzo “Chao” Sy and Atty. Augusto “Gus” Go have been unanimously voted by the officers and members of SAC as Sportsman of the Year and Presidential Awardee, respectively, for their enduring impact and immense contribution to Cebu sports development.

Chao Sy

Chao Sy is a well-known basketball and boxing promoter who has been actively involved in Cebu sports for over 50 years now.

Looking back at his storied past, Sy started as a 16-year-old manager for the La Fortuna basketball team, a powerhouse ball club that dominated the Cebu commercial basketball scene in the ’70s.

Among his notable players back then were Mon Fernandez, Manny Paner, Joaquin Rojas, Yoyong Martirez, Dodie Miego, William Yu, Willy Velasco, and Zotico Tan.

Sy made history as the youngest boxing promoter in the Philippines at 17 years old. In 1976, he staged the blockbuster match between world champions Bernabe Villacampo and Rolando Navarette at the Cebu Coliseum.

READ: Four decades strong: SAC–SMB Cebu Sports Awards turns 40

He migrated to the US in 1988 and continued to hold business in California. In 2010, he decided to return to the country.

Keeping his love for sports, he established the Chao Sy Boxing Stable to provide free training to underprivileged youth. He aims to discover future world champions or Olympians.

Moreover, he organized the “Fist of Fury” boxing series, which already reached its ninth edition. It provides a platform for local prospects to showcase their skills.

Sy said that one time, his son Michael told him to stop venturing into sports, as he was just wasting money.

His passion

“My son told me, ‘Dad, you’re already famous in Cebu. Why don’t you stop promoting sports? You’re just wasting your money.’ Then I told him, ‘Do you want me to die? That’s my passion,’” Sy said in an interview.

Apart from promoting sports, Sy has held several leadership roles, including as vice chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission. Currently one of the CCSC commissioners, he also served as regional director and consultant for the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) in Central Visayas.

Atty. Augusto “Gus” Go

On the other hand, Atty. Go, the founder and president of the University of Cebu (UC), is a monumental figure in Cebu sports.

His contributions span from infrastructure development to the personal mentorship of world-class athletes.

Recognizing the historical importance of the “Mecca of Cebu Sports,” Atty. Go funded a massive renovation of the Cebu Coliseum starting in 2024. It is now the home of the Cebu Schools Athletics Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi).

The project, costing over P100 million, transformed the aging venue into a modern, fully air- conditioned facility with a FIBA-standard court.

Atty. Go is also the visionary behind the P300-million Magnum Sports Complex in Barangay Apas, Cebu City. The state-of-the-art facility includes three FIBA-standard indoor basketball courts, tennis, a golf simulator, a sports science and rehab center, a gym, and martial arts studios.

READ: June Mar Fajardo says he won’t get tired of Mr. Basketball honor

In May 2025, Atty. Go was elected as president of Cesafi. His leadership has been focused on elevating the league for its silver anniversary and ensuring student-athletes have better facilities and support.

His leadership

Under his guidance, the UC Webmasters became one of the most successful athletic programs in the region, producing a bunch of basketball stars bannered by June Mar Fajardo, Dondon Hontiveros, and RR Pogoy.

READ: Olympians, PBA great lead honorees for 39th Cebu Sports Awards

He has provided personal financial backing to UC athletes competing on the world stage, such as two-time Olympic weightlifter Elreen Ando and national team member John Febuar Ceniza.

Go makes sure that UC supports a wide array of sports, including arnis, table tennis, and track and field. He has consistently pledged to discover and hone young talents from underprivileged backgrounds through the school’s athletic program.

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