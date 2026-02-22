Charity run to save kids with congenital heart disease set May 24

Organizers of the Run for Gift of Life 7 during the presser | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Global data show that one in every 100 infants is born with a heart defect, while more than four million children under five are living with congenital heart disease (CHD), and many of them have a low survival rate for various reasons.

For many families, the diagnosis comes with not only fear but also an overwhelming financial burden. Through the years, however, the Rotary Club of Cebu, in partnership with Let It Echo Foundation, has been working to ease that burden through its annual “Run for Gift of Life.”

Now in its seventh year, the charity run returns on May 24 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, continuing its mission to help save the lives of children diagnosed with heart disease.

During a press conference on Saturday, officers of the Rotary Club of Cebu, medical partners, and beneficiaries shared stories that highlight the impact of the initiative.

Children with congenital heart disease

Among them was Mary Jane Panayogdog and her two-year-old son, Cyrus, who was diagnosed with patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) before turning one. The condition required surgery that would have cost the family around P85,000, excluding other medical expenses.

Through funds raised from the Run for Gift of Life and the club’s Gift of Life initiative, Cyrus underwent a successful operation last year at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center — free of charge for the family.

“It’s not about speed; it’s not about medals. It’s about showing up; it’s about caring enough to move,” said Gift of Life Initiative chair Alfredo Relucio Jr.

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“Every registration, every step, every peso raised brings a child closer to surgery, closer to healing, and closer to a brighter future. Run with us, believe with us, and be part of something that truly matters.”

Surgeries for children with CHD, especially complex cases, can cost from P500,000 to as much as P1 million — amounts that are simply beyond reach for many families.

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In 13 years of the Run for Gift of Life initiative, the Rotary Club of Cebu has helped facilitate 615 heart surgeries for children. Last year alone, 115 kids underwent operations through the program. This year, the group is aiming to assist around 100 more children.

Race categories for the May 24 event include the 21-kilometer marathon, 10K and 5K runs, with a 5K tandem category for children aged 12 to 17. There are also 3K and 1K distances for younger participants, making it an event open to families and supporters of all ages.