Cebu City: 8 arrested, 2 drug dens shut down in separate raids

Photo courtesy of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region (PDEA) 7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A high-value target and seven others were arrested in three anti-drug operations carried out by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Cebu City on Friday, February 20.

A buy-bust operation led by the PDEA 7 Regional Special Enforcement Team and Cebu City Police Office Station 7 in Sitio Kaluwasan, Barangay Inayawan, led to the arrest of a 31-year-old e-bike driver known as alias “Siyoy.”

Authorities caught the high-value target with 16 packs of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) weighing about 57 grams. Their value totaled at approximately P387,600.

READ: Bohol buy-bust: ₱8.8M shabu, firearm seized; 2 nabbed in Panglao

Sambag drug dens

Earlier that evening, PDEA 7 and PNP personnel raided a drug den in Sitio Riverside, Barangay Sambag 2, after securing a search warrant.

The operation led to the arrest of the den operator, alias “Lowell,” 37, and three others identified as alias “Clark,” 23; alias “Chini,” 31; and, alias “Noel,” 51.

Moreover, authorities seized 11 packets of shabu weighing roughly 11 grams, worth about P74,800, along with drug paraphernalia and a digital weighing scale.

READ: High-value drug target with ₱3.4M in shabu nabbed in Cebu City

Shortly after, another raid in the same village resulted in the closure of a second drug den.

Police arrested the drug den maintainer, alias “Ana,” 34, and two visitors identified as alias “Engelbert,” 44, and alias “Edward,” 46.

They recovered 13 packs of shabu weighing about 15 grams, estimated at P102,000, as well as a mobile phone and assorted drug items.

READ: Mandaue City buy-bust yields P10.2M shabu, 1 high-value target

All confiscated substances were sent to the PDEA 7 regional laboratory for handling. The suspects, meanwhile, remain under detention at the agency’s office in Barangay Lahug.

Under Republic Act No. 9165, selling illegal drugs and operating a drug den are punishable by life imprisonment and fines of up to P10 million, while visiting a drug den carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to P500,000.

READ: 2 Indians arrested; over P233M suspected cocaine seized in Laguna

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