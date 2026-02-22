Cebu FC routs Tuloy FC, 10-0, in PFL home romp

Cebu FC players celebrate while scoring a goal | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants delivered another statement win, dismantling Tuloy FC, 10–0, to stretch their home winning streak to three matches in the second round of the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Saturday, February 21, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

The lopsided victory mirrored their earlier 10–2 demolition of the Philippine Army in their first home match this month. This time, however, the Gentle Giants kept a clean sheet.

Japanese striker Kaito Asano and Glenn Thomas Ramos, son of head coach Glenn Ramos, spearheaded the onslaught. Asano scored a hat trick or three goals, while Ramos score a brace, or double goals.

Asano wasted no time setting the tone, scoring back-to-back goals in the seventh and eighth minutes to hand Cebu FC an early 2–0 advantage.

READ: Cebu FC logs another dominant home win in PFL

Ramos stretched the lead to 3–0 with a goal in the 34th minute before Joshua Broce found the back of the net in the 40th minute for a comfortable 4–0 cushion at halftime.

Cebu FC showed no signs of slowing down after the break. Ramos completed his brace with a goal in the 53rd minute, while Asano sealed his own three-goal performance six minutes later in the 59th.

READ: PFL: Cebu FC opens long stretch of home games

Rhino Goutier joined the scoring parade in the 64th minute, followed by late goals from Marius Kore (83rd), Leo Maquiling (86th), and Göktuğ Demiroğlu (90th) to cap off the dominant display.

Cebu FC improves record

With the win, Cebu FC stayed at third place with 31 points, improving to a 10–2–1 record.

One Taguig FC sits in second place, level on 33 points with defending champion Kaya FC Iloilo, which remains at the top of the table.

READ: Gold-winning Filipinas need higher gear, says coach

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP