Thirsty Football Cup: Paref Springdale, Libhu , Dolphins, UP shine

Paref Springdale FC players and coaches during the awarding rites. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PAREF Springdale FC Titans Team A dominated the Boys-17 category on the second day of the 20th Thirsty Football Cup on Saturday, February 21, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

The Titans, under veteran head coach Mario Ceniza defeated Libhu FC, 3-0, in their lopsided championship match victory.

READ: Thirsty Football Cup: SRFC, Futbolitos, Calidad claim titles

Luis Seno clinched the “Most Valuable Player” (MVP) plum for spearheading Springdale Team A.

Before clinching the championship ticket, they narrowly escaped with a 1-0 win against the visiting Bacolod United Team A, in the semifinals.

Dolphins take championship

Meanwhile, Libhu FC also had a 1-0 win against Rosevale School FC in their own semifinals showdown.

On the other hand, the Dolphins FC defeated Sugbu Calidad FC, 3-1, to emerge as the boys-15 champions.

READ: 20th Thirsty Football Cup: Over 160 teams set to show wares

Marc Cutamora nabbed the MVP trophy for Dolphins FC.

Before they barged into the finals, Dolphins FC routed Fuerza FC, 3-0, in their semifinals match.

Sugbu Calidad FC earned their finals ticket with a 2-0 win over Rosevale School FC.

Rosevale’s young triumph

Despite losing in the finals, Rosevale School FC found their winning ways in the younger players-9 division after clinching the title.

They beat Sugbu Calidad FC, 2-1, in their championship match, while Giuseppe FC topped the players-7 division with a 1-0 victory over St. Ana de San Carlos FC.

READ: Giuseppe FC wins Aboitiz Football Cup’s boys-14 title via penalty

Rosevale School Team B also topped the boys-13 division with a 1-0 victory against the Club de los Hermanos FC.

UP Cebu women on top

In the female division, the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu topped the women’s open division after finishing their campaign with nine points from their 2-3 (win-draw) slate.

The IAU FC placed second with nine points as well, but ranked lower due to goal difference.

In the girls-15 division, Cebu United FC ruled with seven points from their 2-1 (win-draw) record, while IAU FC claimed the second spot with four points from their 1-1-1 (win-draw-loss) slate.

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