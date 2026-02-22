Esports: CIT-U, UCLM women’s Mobile Legends squads sizzle

Philippine Sports Commissioner Edward Hayco (right) and Cesafi Esports League tournament director Ryan Abarquez Balbuena at the opening ceremony | CEL Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Lady Wildcats and the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Lady Webmasters kicked off the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 4 women’s division with impressive wins on Saturday, February 21, at SM Seaside City Cebu.

The opening ceremony was graced by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner and former Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman Edward Hayco.

READ: Cesafi Esports League Season 4 kicks off this weekend

CIT-U edged out the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 2-0, in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) competition.

Genzelle Gevana shone as the match MVP, finishing with seven kills, one death, and 25 assists.

UCLM beats Benedicto

Meanwhile, Julie Ann Sanchez spearheaded UCLM’s 2-0 victory over the Benedicto College (BC) Lady Cheetahs. She recorded nine kills, 10 assists, and zero deaths.

UC Main Lady Webmasters and the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Lady Dragons played to a 1-1 draw in their MLBB matchup.

READ: PSC Comm. Edward Hayco to grace Cesafi Esports League opening

In the men’s division, defending champions University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors overcame UCLM, 2-1. Jestine John Miano delivered a standout performance of 16 kills, 24 assists, and seven deaths.

CIT-U also swept UP Cebu, 2-0, led by Joachim Andre Tango-an’s 12 kills, eight assists, and a single death.

Other winners included the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Adelante Jaguars. They won 2-0 against debuting Cebu Doctors University (CDU) Stallions. The UC Main Webmasters, meanwhile, triumphed, 2-0, against the BC Cheetahs.

The CEL Valorant competition is also underway at SM Seaside City Cebu.

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