RKF Iloilo dominates Tiger Ship Builders in Cebu City Charter Day Cup

RKF Iloilo players, coaching staff, and owner pose for a photo. | RKF Iloilo basketball photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — RKF Iloilo maintained its perfect start in the Cebu City Charter Day Basketball Cup, cruising past Tiger Ship Builders, 95–80, on Saturday at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

Ced Ablaza led the charge for RKF with a massive 25-point, 11-rebound double-double, while PBA legend Arwind Santos made an impressive debut, contributing 24 points and 9 rebounds. Billy Robles also added 23 points as the trio powered RKF’s commanding win.

The victory keeps RKF Iloilo at 2–0 in the tournament, showcasing the team’s depth and firepower early in the competition.

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Tiger Ship Builders were led by Jun Manzo with 16 points and Genmar Bragais with 13, but they couldn’t match the scoring punch of RKF’s big three.

Other Cebu City Charter Day Cup games

Also maintaining a 2–0 slate are the Mighty Warriors-Sherilin, who edged KESB Construction, 98–88.

Darrel Kent Villarosa dropped a game-high 25 points with five rebounds and three steals. Raffy Celis added 16 points, three rebounds, and two assists. Moreover, Joshua Dela Cerna and Allen Liwag chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

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On the other hand, KESB’s Steven Ursal debuted with a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double. Justine Dacalos contributed 15 points, Zaionyl Rosano with 14, and Ian Ortega with 11. But it wasn’t enough to snap their two-game skid.

Kuya Eric finally notched their first win after overpowering Service Heroes, 114–89. Jancork Cabahug led the way with 28 points and nine rebounds, supported by Steve Nash Enriquez’s 16 points and 11-point outings from both Jeco Bancale and Froilan Mangubat. Service Heroes were paced by Ehman Suarez with 18 points and Jayson Balabag with 17.

The Cebu City Charter Day Cup continues to heat up as teams look to assert themselves in the early stages of the tournament.

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