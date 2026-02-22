Taduran-Collazo unification bout in the works

Sean Gibbons (right) and Eric Gomez during their meeting in the United States | Viva Promotions photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons is reportedly working on a potential unification showdown between IBF world minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran and WBO, WBA, and Ring Magazine world champion Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico.

The development comes after Viva Promotions shared photos of a meeting between Gibbons and Eric Gomez, Collazo’s promoter under Golden Boy Promotions in the United States.

READ: Taduran to defend IBF title in U.S. debut against Mexican opponent

The discussions reportedly centered on arranging and promoting a unification clash between the two champions.

The announcement appears to put an end to speculation about a botched rematch between WBC world minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem and Collazo—a debate that had caused a stir on social media after Jerusalem and Gibbons exchanged comments on Facebook.

After title defenses

According to Viva Promotions, both fighters have upcoming title defenses, and organizers will plan the unification bout after those fights.

“MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons, who promotes IBF minimumweight world champion Pedro Taduran, concluded a meeting with Eric Gomez, handler of Oscar Collazo under Golden Boy, to discuss potential unification match plans between Collazo and Taduran following their respective bouts in California, USA in the coming weeks,” the statement read.

READ: Jerusalem eyes jump to light flyweight after unification bout fails

Hints of the matchup had emerged earlier this year when Taduran traveled to the United States to set up his training camp, indicating he could be next in line to face Collazo.

Collazo defends his titles against Mexican-American Jesus Haro on March 14 in Anaheim, California, while Taduran will defend his IBF crown against Mexican contender Gustavo Perez at Pechanga Resort & Casino in Southern California on April 3.

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