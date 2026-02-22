20 hoopsters advance to final selection of Gilas Youth Boys Cebu tryouts

One of the highlights in Saturday’s tryouts at Magnum Sports Complex | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 20 hopefuls have earned a spot in the final selection process of the Gilas Youth Boys after the tryouts held in Cebu.

The selection was finalized last Saturday during the open and invitational sessions at the Magnum Sports Complex, where over 130 young players from Cebu, various parts of the Visayas, and Mindanao showcased their skills in hopes of making the coveted Gilas Youth roster.

READ: Gilas Youth tryouts: Sauler elated as 130 participate in Cebu

Gilas Youth Cebu tryouts

The tryouts were led by Gilas Youth Boys head coach Juno Sauler and his coaching staff, with support from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Region 7, headed by regional director Popoy Navarro.

Among those called for the final selection at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus Gymnasium were the reigning Cesafi Season 25 high school Most Valuable Player (MVP) Lian Kent Basa of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, along with four of his teammates in Jibson Gaviola, Ateneo Blue Eagles commit Jacob Lacson, Jhonrey Recio, and Jacob Gabriel Javelosa.

Other Cebu-based selections included USC’s Nathaniel Ryan Balajadia, USPF’s Jack Robert Cox and Luke Brent Dy, CEC’s Louie Jay Estorba, UC Main’s John Giganto, UV’s Deron Abapo, USJ-R’s Mike Peter Barbosa, and CIT-U’s John Steven Critchfield.

Out-of-town hopefuls also made the cut, including Andrew John Hucalinas, Nathaniel Fajardo, and Ryton Celis of Bacolod’s St. John Institute — Hua Ming, along with Paul Barcelona, Alfred Ysulan, and Kyle Nino Sardon from Taytung High School-Bacolod, and Gabe Benedict Tan of Hua Siong College in Iloilo.

READ: Gilas girls’ core known after tryouts

According to Navarro, it is still uncertain how many of these hopefuls will make the final Gilas Youth roster, as Sauler and his staff are also considering selections from Pampanga and Davao.

In an earlier interview, Sauler expressed his admiration for Cebu’s tryouts, noting the depth and variety of talents on display. He added that the Gilas Youth Boys program is currently in a rebuilding and selection phase ahead of the major tournaments scheduled for this year.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP