LIST: Cebu City leaders who served in the national government

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — From its early development to its enduring significance in the nation’s life, Cebu City has produced public servants whose work left a lasting impact on the locale.

Some notable leaders not only played key roles in Cebu City’s history or continue to influence its growth. They also did so from a national vantage point.

Read on to find out more about them.

Vicente Rama

Known as the “Father of Cebu City,” Vicente Rama left a mark on both the government and Cebuano literature. He rose to prominence in the early 1900s and remained active in national affairs until his death on Dec. 24, 1956.

He studied at Seminario-Colegio de San Carlos (now called the University of San Carlos) before completing his law degree at the Escuela de Derecho. Even as a student, Rama already contributed his writing and editing skills to newspapers in Cebu and Manila.

Rama entered public office in 1916 as a member of the Cebu Municipal Council and later served three terms as congressman. In 1935, he was elected assemblyman in the fourth district of Cebu and became a member of the first National Assembly.

READ: Cebu at 89: The Queen City’s growth by the numbers

One of the defining moments of his career was the approval of Commonwealth Act No. 58, the charter that established the City of Cebu. Rama was then appointed as inaugural mayor of Cebu City in 1938. After resigning from his mayoral post in 1940, he was elected senator and served until 1947.

A pioneer of Cebu journalism, Rama founded the periodical “Bag-ong Kusog” in 1915, which operated until 1941. The paper became one of the most influential Cebuano publications of its time.

Sergio Osmeña Jr.

A familiar name in Philippine politics, Sergio Osmeña Jr.’s career spanned the postwar reconstruction and turbulent Martial Law years.

He was the son of former President Sergio Osmeña. Still, he pursued his own electoral path on the local and national levels.

In 1951, he won election as governor of Cebu province. Four years later, in 1955, he became mayor of Cebu City and secured reelection in 1959 and 1963, serving three terms in total.

READ: Cebu City turns 89 on Charter Day on Feb. 24

He entered national politics as representative of the second district of Cebu in 1958. His performance as a fiscalizer earned him recognition from the Congressional Press Club, which named him one of the Ten Most Outstanding Congressmen of 1959.

In 1961, Osmeña Jr. ran for vice president of the Philippines as an independent candidate but lost to Senator Emmanuel Pelaez. The defeat did not end his national ambitions. He won a seat in the Philippine Senate in 1965.

During the 1969 presidential elections, he ran and lost against incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. Osmeña Jr. was known as a staunch critic of the administration, accusing Marcos of corruption and power-grabbing.

He went into self-exile in the United States following the Plaza Miranda Bombing in 1971 and the subsequent declaration of martial law in 1972.

READ: Cebu City: A few things you must know about the Queen City of the South

John Henry Osmeña

John Henry “Sonny” Osmeña served multiple terms in the Philippine Senate and held various local posts in Cebu. He was the grandson of former President Sergio Osmeña and the last surviving senator of the 7th Congress before martial law.

In 1963, Osmeña began his political career as a Cebu City councilor. He then became city’s vice mayor in 1968 and won a seat in the House of Representatives for Cebu’s 2nd district in 1969.

Osmeña also survived the Plaza Miranda bombing, sustaining serious leg injuries. He became a senator during the 1971 election. When martial law was declared in 1972, he went into exile in the United States and returned after the 1983 assassination of Benigno Aquino Jr.

READ: Cebu journeys through centuries toward economic, tourism success

After the 1986 People Power uprising, he was appointed officer-in-charge of Cebu City. He was then re-elected senator in 1987 and in 1992. In 1995, he served as the representative of Cebu’s 3rd district before returning to the Senate for a fourth term in 1998.

Osmeña authored and sponsored key energy and telecommunications laws, including measures that led to the creation of the Department of Energy and reforms in the power industry. He later served as mayor of Toledo City from 2013 to 2019 and died on February 2, 2021, due to post-Covid-19 complications.

Antonio Cuenco

A fixture in Cebu City politics for more than five decades, Antonio “Tony” Cuenco moved between national and local offices across different administrations. He last held a seat in the Cebu City Council before his death in 2020.

Cuenco belonged to a family with a long history in public service and that included former Cebu governor Manuel Cuenco and former Senate President Mariano Jesús Cuenco.

In 1965, he became a congressman at just 29 years old, one of the youngest members of the 6th Congress. He was also a member of the 8th, 9th and 10th Congresses from 1987 to 1998, and the Batasang Pambansa from 1984 to 1986.

READ: Honoring Cebu’s leaders who passed on

Cuenco was a well-known critic of Marcos Sr. and supported Corazon Aquino, helping hide her in Cebu’s Carmelite Monastery during the 1986 People Power Revolution.

He was re-elected as congressman of the 2nd District of Cebu City in 2007 and served until 2010. Cuenco’s service also extended to foreign relations. He held the role of secretary-general of the Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly from 2010 to 2013.

Eduardo Rama Jr.

Eduardo “Edu” Rama Jr. serves as representative of Cebu City’s 2nd District, a position he has held since 2022. His shift to Congress followed nearly two decades in the Cebu City Council.

He first won a council seat in 2004 at 25 and completed three consecutive terms until 2013. During that period, he chaired the council committee on services.

Rama returned to the council in 2016 and again served as presiding officer pro tempore. He also chaired committees on information and communications technology and public services, handling programs tied to employment and local services.

During the 19th Congress, he served as vice chair of the House committees on Local Government and Natural Resources. In 2025, he secured a second term and was later named deputy majority leader in the 20th Congress.