Edsa at 40: Bill for Feb. 25 as non-working holiday to be filed

The Edsa People Power Monument / INQUIRER.net file photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Akbayan party-list will file a bill to declare February 25 as a non-working holiday to commemorate the Edsa People Power Revolution, its representative Perci Cendaña said on Sunday.

Cendaña said the House bill that the party files on Tuesday will make sure that “under whichever administration, Edsa would be a non-working holiday.”

READ: Edsa at 40: Cebu to mark 1986 revolt with Mass, march, and music

“It is very important that we remember and commemorate February 25 as a day of our fight for democracy,” Ceñdana said in an ambush interview at Edsa Shrine, where a prayer rally was held to commemorate its 40th anniversary.

“It cannot depend on political weather whether we commemorate it or not,” Cendaña also said.

Marcos removed holiday

In 2023, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. removed the Edsa People Power Revolution anniversary as a public holiday commemorating the toppling of his father’s dictatorship.

Despite this, a number of schools, colleges and universities still suspended their classes to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the revolution.

READ: Archbishop Uy: Join Edsa rites if ‘truth matters’

The 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution, an uprising which gathered millions of Filipinos along the main artery of Metro Manila, ousted Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Unjust imprisonment, killings, massive theft

Marcos Sr. declared martial law on Sept. 23, 1972 to quell what he then described as growing threats from Maoist insurgents and Islamic separatists.

According to Amnesty International, Martial Law saw at least 70,000 wrongly imprisoned and 3,200 people killed.

Marcos Sr., according to World Bank estimates, stole between $5 billion and $10 billion from the country’s coffers.

The late dictator lifted the martial law on Jan. 17, 1981, but democracy’s restoration took place only after the revolution in 1986.

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