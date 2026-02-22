Ukraine: ‘Terror attack’ kills policewoman, wounds 15

This handout photograph taken and released by the press service of the 65th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Feb. 20, 2026, shows a dog and local residents riding an electric bike past a damaged residential building following an alleged air attack in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. | 65th Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces , AFP photo / Andriy Andriyenko

KYIV — Explosions in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv killed a policewoman and wounded at least 15 people overnight in what local authorities on Sunday called an “act of terror”.

The blasts occurred shortly after police responded to a report of a break‑in at a shop in the city centre around 12:30 am (2230 GMT Saturday), according to the Lviv regional prosecutor’s office.

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A first explosion struck as the initial patrol arrived, followed by a second blast moments later when another crew reached the scene.

READ: Russia strikes power plant, kills four in Ukraine barrage

Lviv mayor chimes ‘act of terror’

“This is definitely an act of terror,” Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovy said in a Facebook post. “We have 15 people currently receiving medical aid, some of them are in very serious condition.

“One policewoman died. My condolences to the family and close ones,” he added.

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Lviv, close to the Polish border and far from the front line, has faced sporadic strikes and security incidents since Russia’s full‑scale invasion in February 2022, but deadly explosions in the city centre remain rare.

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