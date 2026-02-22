Viral Cordova drag race: LTO issues show cause orders to 4 youths

Youths involved in a drag race in Cordova town meet Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan in the municipal hall on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Municipality of Cordova photo via Futch Anthony Inso

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four youngsters who participated in a drag race in Cordova town answered summons and appeared before Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan on Sunday, February 22.

The race, caught on video that has since gone viral on social media took place on Centennial Avenue Road in town.

READ: ‘Superman’ rider in TCH summoned, LTO seeks license revocation

Three of the four individuals attempted to do a “superman” stunt while riding their motorcycles.

The individuals include an 18-year-old man, two 16-year-olds, and a 15-year-old boy, all residents of the town.

Their parents accompanied them when they presented themselves to the mayor.

Violations

During their visit, the mayor found out that none of them possessed a driver’s license. Furthermore, the motorcycles had no registration papers, and they also failed to present official receipts for the motorcycles.

“Sa kasamtangan, aduna nay gipagawas nga Show Cause Order ang LTO-Region 7 para makapaminaw usab ang LTO sa habig sa mga nag-viral nga mga batan-on,” Suan said.

READ: ‘Superman’ motorbike rider apologizes, expresses remorse

(In the meantime, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas has issued a show cause order giving the youths an opportunity to explain.)

Such an order formally requires a driver or vehicle owner to appear and explain, within a specific timeframe, why they should not be sanctioned for traffic or safety violations.

This forms part of due process.

Stronger traffic enforcement

Suan added that he will coordinate with the LTO and strengthen traffic rules.

“We will coordinate sa LTO regarding sa madala nila nga penalty, basta sa habig sa LGU Cordova, mas palig-onon pa nato ang pag-implement sa traffic rules ug pag penalize sa mga violators,” he added.

(We will coordinate with the office regarding penalties. Cordova, for its part, will strengthen the implementation of traffic rules and stipulate stiffer penalties for violators.)

Previously, on June 12, 2024, the town declared the Centennial Avenue Road a discipline zone. This strictly forbids drinking alcoholic products, smoking, vandalizing, and throwing wastes in the area.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP