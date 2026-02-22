St. Francis’ bones are on public display, a mixed blessing for Assisi

Friars and a nun pray before the remains of St. Francis of Assisi inside the basilica named in his honor in Assisi, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, on the eve of a public exposition to mark the 800th anniversary of his death in 1226. | Associated Press Photo/Gregorio Borgia

ASSISI, Italy (AP) — The bones of St. Francis of Assisi, the medieval friar who inspired Pope Francis and generations of Christians before him, are going on public display for the first time, giving his hilltop Umbrian hometown yet another reason to welcome pilgrims.

That’s a mixed blessing for Assisi Mayor Valter Stoppini, residents, and the Franciscan friars who are organizing the monthlong display of relics to commemorate the 800th anniversary of the saint’s death this year.

Already, nearly 400,000 people have registered to pray before the relics. Stoppini estimates the number could well reach a half-million before the bones go back into their tomb on March 22.

A small army of 400 volunteers have been recruited to herd pilgrims through the medieval city’s cobblestone streets and into the lower Basilica of St. Francis to view the bones, which are held in a bulletproof glass box.

A wildly popular pilgrimage destination

That will put enormous strain on the city’s center, with its narrow souvenir-lined streets and limited services. But it will also test the patience of Assisi’s residents, who are no stranger to mass influxes of pilgrims, but usually just for limited celebrations.

“We’re used to this kind of event, but that lasts for one, two or three days,” Stoppini said. “This is something prolonged, for a month, so I’m a bit worried, but calm.”Read also: Pope Leo: Lenten ashes carry ‘the weight of a world that is ablaze’

As it is, Assisi is one of the world’s most popular Christian pilgrimage destinations, located on a hill in the Umbrian countryside and built with a pink-tinged limestone that gives it its unique glow, especially at sunset.

Millions of pilgrims flock here each year thanks to the presence of St. Francis’ tomb and the spectacular basilica, decorated with Giotto’s frescoes illustrating the saint’s life, that rises over it.

Friars pray before the remains of Francis of Assisi inside the Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. | Associated Press Photo/Gregorio Borgia

A saint who inspired a pope and many more

St. Francis was born into a wealthy family in 1182 but renounced his wealth to live as a mendicant friar after receiving what he said was a vocation to rebuild and reform the church.

He is best known for his message of peace, his love of creation and attention to the poor, teachings that strongly inspired Pope Francis, the first pope to name himself after the saint.

While St. Francis’ remains have been periodically inspected over the years by the Franciscan friars to ensure their conservation, this is the first time they are going on display publicly.

The decision to remove them from the crypt and welcome pilgrims for a month is a means to keep his message alive and give Christians a chance to pray before them, officials said.

Mayor Stoppini said a monthlong exhibition was the maximum he could ask of Assisi’s residents given the strain on the city that already saw a massive influx of pilgrims in 2025.

Assisi has a new, young saint

While Assisi is famous for St. Francis, a new saint is drawing a new generation of pilgrims: Carlo Acutis, who was canonized last year by Pope Leo XIV as the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint.

Acutis, who died at age 15 of leukemia, is buried in a different Assisi basilica, but his wild popularity especially among young Latin Americans has turned Assisi into a new religious destination for Catholic youth groups visiting Italy.

“When we go out onto the piazza, we find many people who ask us ‘Where’s Carlo? Where’s Carlo?’” said Brother Marco Moroni, the custodian of the convent of St. Francis.

Last year alone saw a 30% increase in the number of pilgrims, though that was likely due to both Acutis’ canonization and the Holy Year, which brought some 33 million pilgrims to Rome, many of whom also traveled on to Assisi.

“The beautiful thing is that saints don’t go to war against one another, thanks be to God,” he added.

“Many who come to the basilica go to see Carlo, and many who go to Carlo Acutis come to the basilica, creating an osmosis and a growing movement that does though create some problems for the city.”

A blessing for the souvenir merchants of Assisi, too

For the souvenir merchants of Assisi, who make their living off religious tourists and pilgrims who flock to the picturesque town, a monthlong event is welcome.

“Other people will see what we see every day,” with Francis’ spirit imbuing the town, said shopkeeper Arianna Catarinelli, who works in a souvenir shop in the main drag of town leading to the basilica.

The shop features Assisi-emblazoned sweatshirts, pens featuring Acutis’ photo, St. Francis-themed coffee mugs, and neon rosaries.

“For residents, finding parking isn’t easy. But for businesses, I think it’s positive that there are so many people,” she said.

For the locals, religious tourism is mostly welcome

To cope with the influx, city hall has created new parking lots outside the city center and runs a shuttle service to bring people into town.

Assisi resident Riccardo Bacconi, who works in a local bank branch, said he hoped the extra parking lots will be the legacy of the exposition that will continue to make life easier for locals.

Speaking after he went for a morning run Saturday, Bacconi acknowledged the town lives from tourism and anyone who chooses to live here has to put up with it.

“I don’t judge it negatively, economically it’s important,” he said. “There are more advantages than disadvantages.” (AP)

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