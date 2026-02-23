2 bettors from Pangasinan to share P45-M Grand Lotto jackpot

MANILA, Philippins – Two bettors from Pangasinan will split the P45-million jackpot in Saturday night’s Grand Lotto 6/55 draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said.

The winning ticket, purchased in Villasis and Rosales, matched the combination 09-23-03-49-50-01.

READ: Lotto draw results, February 22, 2026

Aside from the jackpot winners, four bettors hit five of the six winning numbers and will receive P350,000 each. Meanwhile, 615 players won P2,133.82 for four correct digits, and 13,420 bettors will get PHP60 each for three correct numbers.

The Grand Lotto 6/55 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Under Republic Act 1169, winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prizes. All jackpot prizes must be claimed at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City. Lotto prizes exceeding PHP10,000 are subject to a 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

READ: Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot hits ₱75M on Feb. 22

Winners are required to write their names and signatures on the back of the winning ticket and present two valid government-issued identification.

PCSO General Manager Mel Robles encouraged continued public support for their games, noting that revenues help fund health programs, medical assistance and other government social services. (PNA)