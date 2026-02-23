No flood control budget in Central Visayas for 2026 – DPWH

A section of the flood-control structure in Brgy. Paknaan in Mandaue City collapsed after recent rains. | CDN Digital photo / Mary Rose Sagarino

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No funds have been allocated for locally funded flood control projects in Central Visayas under the 2026 national budget, officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) confirmed.

Speaking during the “Usapang Budget Natin” forum in Cebu City, DPWH Usec. Ador Canlas presented the agency’s budget breakdown and priority infrastructure projects for the region. And he disclosed that no allocation was set aside for local flood mitigation structures this year.

“Again for 2026, wala po tayong local na fund for flood control,” Canlas said.

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The absence of funding also means that no new locally endorsed flood control projects will be implemented in Central Visayas using direct national appropriations for 2026.

However, Canlas clarified that flood mitigation efforts in the region will not come to a complete halt.

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The national government has earmarked P4.7 billion as counterpart funding for foreign-assisted flood control initiatives, which are expected to continue as part of larger infrastructure programs.

Likewise, unused funds originally allocated in 2025 for the implementation and maintenance of flood control projects may still be carried over and utilized this year, subject to existing regulations.

The lack of locally funded flood control projects comes amid ongoing reforms in infrastructure spending under the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

In recent years, lawmakers and watchdog groups have raised concerns over the effectiveness, duplication, and transparency of some small-scale flood control projects endorsed at the local level.

Critics argued that fragmented projects, often implemented without comprehensive master plans, resulted in limited long-term impact and possible inefficiencies.

In response, the Marcos administration shifted its approach, prioritizing large-scale flood control systems guided by comprehensive master plans, as well as foreign-assisted infrastructure projects. The move aims to consolidate resources and ensure that flood mitigation efforts are more strategic and sustainable.

While the policy shift seeks to address structural issues in infrastructure spending, local government units in flood-prone areas in Central Visayas may need to rely on ongoing projects, foreign-assisted programs, and any remaining funds from previous allocations to address immediate flooding concerns.

Further details on specific foreign-assisted flood control projects for the region have yet to be announced.

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