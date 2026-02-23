A legacy continued: Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark honors centuries of Cebuano-Chinese ties this Lunar New Year

Since the late 1500s, long before the arrival of Western explorers, Chinese traders were already frequenting the shores of Cebu, exchanging silk, ceramics, and iron for local pearls and more. Continuing this legacy of cultural fusion and shared prosperity, Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Mactan recently hosted a vibrant celebration for the Lunar New Year 2026 on February 17, 2026.

Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Mactan was a testament to the enduring bond between Cebu and Chinese culture.

Held at the resort’s grand lobby, the event brought together a diverse community of guests and stakeholders to honor the transition into the Year of the Fire Horse.

Awakening the Lions: A ceremony of wisdom

The festivities kicked off with the sacred Eye-Dotting ceremony. This tradition symbolizes the infusion of life, energy, and wisdom into the mythical lions. Distinguished guests, including Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King Chan, Chairman Justin Uy, and CEO Jason Uy—joined international diplomats from the Chinese, Korean, and Japanese consulates to dot the eyes of five vibrant lions.

As the drums began to beat, the lions “awakened” to perform a dynamic dance. In Chinese culture, the higher the lion jumps, the higher the blessings rise, a sentiment felt by the crowd as the performance filled the resort with energy and optimism.

The toss of abundance

No Lunar New Year in Cebu would be complete without the Yee Sang Prosperity Toss, also known as Lo Hei. Distinguished guests and the resort’s key leaders gathered around a massive platter of raw fish salad, shredded vegetables, and symbolic sauces. On the count of three, the air was filled with shouts of “Lo Hei!” as everyone tossed the ingredients high into the air.

Each component carried a specific wish, the sesame seeds for business prosperity, cinnamon and pepper to attract fortune, and cranberries and fish for a “house full of gold” and abundance.

A vision for 2026

The evening reached a heartfelt peak during the opening remarks by General Manager and VP of Operations, Mr. Anders Halden, at the Triton 2 ballroom. Reflecting on the deep bonds of friendship, Halden emphasized that the celebration was more than just a tradition, it was a tribute to the “gift of friendship” and the unity between the resort and the local community.

“Tonight, we celebrate the love and importance of family and friends,” Halden remarked. “Let’s leave behind the worries of the past and step into a new path with open hearts and big smiles,” he highlighted.

Cultural harmony and celebration

As the night transitioned into a graceful traditional Chinese dance, symbolizing discipline and harmony, and a grand dinner featuring an exquisite spread of the resort’s Chinese cuisine, the atmosphere at Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Mactan was a testament to the enduring bond between Cebu and Chinese culture.

The event concluded with a shared sense of gratitude, proving that the relationship built on centuries of history remains a cornerstone of Cebu’s vibrant, multicultural identity.