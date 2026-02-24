SuPaKK 2.0: What to expect on Feb. 25 in Cebu

Citizens joins SuPaKK, among other groups, in marching toward Fuente Osmeña. | CDN Photo/Airam Limatog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Church and civil society groups in Cebu will mark the 40th anniversary of the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution on February 25 with a Mass, a simultaneous tolling of church bells, a march to Plaza Independencia, a concert dubbed “Yukbo,” and the public launch of a People’s Legal Hub under SuPaKK 2.0.

Organizers from the Archdiocese of Cebu and Sugboanong Pakigbisog Kontra Korapsyon (SuPaKK) laid out the full schedule during a press conference on February 21.

The February 25 activities form part of SuPaKK 2.0, a coalition-driven anti-corruption initiative that brings together church institutions and more than 60 faith-based, academic, civic, youth, and interfaith groups.

Mass, bells, and unified message

The commemoration will begin with a Holy Mass at 1:45 p.m. at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu Pilgrim Center.

At exactly 3:00 p.m., all churches under the Archdiocese of Cebu will toll their bells simultaneously for one minute.

Brenette Abrenica, a SuPaKK volunteer and moderator of the press conference, said the timing of the Mass was set to allow participants to prepare for the 3:00 p.m. bell ringing.

“The tolling of the bells will be a resounding message of the Cebuanos to the country and to the world that we have not forgotten what happened 40 years ago,” Abrenica said.

A “unified cry” will follow the bell ringing, with students, workers, and other participants voicing a collective message at the basilica’s pilgrim center.

Four generations march to Plaza

A short program at 3:05 p.m. will feature representatives from four generations. This symbolizes the four decades since the 1986 uprising.

“Since we are commemorating four decades, there will be representatives of four generations who will speak,” Abrenica said, adding that each will deliver brief messages with a call to action.

At 3:45 p.m., participants will march from the basilica to Plaza Independencia, culminating at the Martial Law marker.

Organizers have prepared around 1,000 rosaries and flowers for a floral offering dubbed “Panagtagbo” at 4:05 p.m.

Fr. Jose Bagadiong, SVD, president of the Association of Consecrated Men of Cebu, said organizers are optimistic that the turnout could surpass the estimated 10,000 attendees recorded during the previous SuPaKK gathering.

“Looking at the figure of last November 30, we are optimistic that it might be exceeded,” Bagadiong said.

Concert, legal hub launch

The day’s activities will conclude with “Yukbo: Ang Konsiyerto” at 4:30 p.m. at Plaza Independencia.

Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy is expected to open the concert with an invocation at the Martial Law marker, which organizers described as symbolic of unity and love for the country.

Performers include Ferdinand Aragon, ARZA, Artpression, Kent Charcos, Hometown Kids, Belamour, Mr. Moustache, Nomer, Girl Monday, Rolly Wagas, Rommel Tuico & The Brews, Jewel Villaflores, Iping Amores, Wonggoys, Yo Emperado, and Missing Filemon.

Organizers are encouraging participants to wear white. Those without white clothing may wear a white wristband, armband, or headband.

A key highlight of the event is the public launch of the People’s Legal Hub. It is an initiative that aims to provide citizens with a space to report alleged corruption and seek legal assistance.

Organizers clarified that while the hub will be launched on February 25, its physical office is still being finalized and will be announced later.

Why not Fuente?

This year’s activities will not be held at Fuente Osmeña Circle, the historic site of Cebu’s 1986 People Power gatherings.

Bagadiong said practical considerations, including accessibility for elderly participants and traffic management, prompted the shift to Plaza Independencia.

“The spirit will still be remembered and relived in the present — not by the venue, but by the content of the event,” he said.

Organizers also cited the presence of the Martial Law marker at Plaza Independencia as a key reason for choosing the site.

Alternative activities in parishes, schools

Recognizing that not everyone can travel to Cebu City, the Archdiocese encourages parishes and Catholic schools, particularly in far-flung areas, to hold parallel activities.

Msgr. Renato Beltran, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Cebu, suggested film screenings, forums, and parades of heroes as possible activities.

“Catholic schools in the provinces and others, together with the parishes, can initiate their own activities in their schools and parishes,” Beltran said.

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