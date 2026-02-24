Edsa at 40: Meinrado Paredes recalls People Power in Fuente

Retired judge Meinrado Parades recalls the Edsa uprising in Cebu. | Photo by Marc Cosep

CEBU CITY, Philippines — When Ferdinand Marcos fled the country on Feb. 25, 1986, Meinrado Paredes went to Fuente Osmeña rotunda in the afternoon to see for himself what the end of a 21-year reign dictatorship looked like here.

“I saw so many people,” the retired judge said in an interview with CDN Digital. “Nag-mix ang mga dato ug mga pobre (The rich and poor mingled).”

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There was no elaborate stage program, no rally director. But small groups gathered around the circle and on Osmeña Boulevard, reacting to radio reports that Marcos had left Malacañang on the fourth day of civilian-backed military defection centered in Manila.

For Paredes, then a human rights lawyer active in progressive organizations, the moment was the culmination of nearly two decades of political engagement.

From student activism to Martial Law

Paredes traces his involvement in political activism to 1968, when he joined Samahang Demokratiko ng Kabataan (SDK), a youth formation active during a period of rising student protests nationwide.

During the Martial Law era, the SDK operated as a clandestine network that channeled student activists into the rural and urban underground resistance to directly challenge the Marcos dictatorship.

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At the time, he said, many young people were questioning what they viewed as an oligarchic political system marked by corruption and violence during elections, the so-called “guns, goons, and gold.”

Mass demonstrations intensified in the years leading to the declaration of Martial Law in 1972. After President Marcos imposed authoritarian rule, Congress was shut down and civil liberties were curtailed.

“The freedom to organize, to redress grievances, nawala na (vanished),” he recalled.

Throughout the Martial Law years, protest actions continued in varying forms.

By the 1980s, Paredes had become a lawyer and was involved in human rights work in Cebu, assisting individuals affected by political repression while maintaining links with youth and civic groups.

The snap election, divisions within the opposition

The political climate shifted dramatically after the assassination of the opposition leader, Sen. Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. in August 1983. The killing triggered nationwide protests and deepened scrutiny of the Marcos government. The economy was already in crisis, foreign debt had ballooned, inflation was high, and business confidence had eroded.

By late 1985, under mounting domestic and international pressure, Marcos announced a snap presidential election set for Feb. 7, 1986. He framed it as a way to reaffirm his mandate.

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The opposition coalesced behind Ninoy’s widow, Corazon “Cory” Aquino.

Within progressive organizations, however, the snap polls sparked intense debate.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan), the broad nationalist coalition formally established in 1985, assessed that the election would be controlled by the Marcos regime and used to legitimize continued authoritarian rule. Based on that analysis, Bayan adopted a boycott position.

Paredes, who was affiliated with Bayan at the time, said he respected the organization’s internal democratic process but disagreed with the final decision.

During a national convention, he voted in favor of participating in the election. Only six delegates supported that position, while 86 voted for a boycott.

The boycott campaign moved forward. In Cebu, mobilizations were organized to call on voters not to legitimize what critics described as a “rigged” process. Paredes joined a march from Carcar to Cebu City as part of that campaign.

Fraudulent results

The February 7 election proceeded amid widespread reports of irregularities. The National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel), an independent poll watchdog, reported discrepancies in vote counting. Several computer technicians from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) walked out, alleging manipulation of results.

While the official tally declared Marcos the winner, Aquino’s camp disputed the outcome. Public distrust deepened.

Two weeks later, on Feb. 22, 1986, Defense Minister Juan Ponce Enrile and Lieutenant Gen. Fidel Ramos withdrew support from Marcos and positioned themselves in Camp Aguinaldo and Camp Crame. Jaime Cardinal Sin appealed over Radio Veritas for civilians to support the breakaway officers.

What began as a military split quickly drew thousands, then hundreds of thousands, and eventually millions of civilians onto Epifanio de los Santos Avenue or Edsa in Metro Manila.

“It became a mass movement,” Paredes said.

Looking back

In hindsight, Paredes said the snap election and the boycott debate reflected the complexity of political strategy at the time. Many activists believed they were guarding against legitimizing authoritarian rule. Others believed participation would better channel public anger.

As events unfolded, the civilian uprising that followed transcended earlier tactical disagreements.

“The people moved,” he said.

Four decades later, he describes that period not as a simple right-or-wrong decision, but as part of a broader political process in which different forces were responding to fast-changing realities.

Cebu’s response

While the largest crowds gathered in Metro Manila, Cebu also tracked the crisis closely as it unfolded from February 22 to 25, 1986.

In Paredes’ recollection, Corazon “Cory” Aquino and Salvador “Doy” Laurel were in Cebu on February 22, the same day Defense Minister Juan Ponce Enrile and then-Philippine Constabulary chief Fidel Ramos publicly broke from the Marcos government in Manila.

Paredes said Aquino and Laurel were in the city shortly before the situation escalated, and he remembered two reasons being discussed at the time: to acknowledge Cebu’s support during Aquino’s campaign and to encourage actions such as boycotting businesses linked to Marcos’ cronies.

He recalled that Aquino stayed only briefly and kept a low profile, including time at the Carmelite convent, before leaving as tensions heightened nationally.

As radio updates from Manila intensified, Cebuanos began gathering in public areas, particularly around Fuente Osmeña Circle, to follow developments and react collectively. The crowds expanded on February 25 after reports circulated that Marcos had fled.

Paredes said he went to Fuente to observe how people were responding. He described seeing a cross-section of Cebuanos, professionals, well-off families, and ordinary residents, in a scene he characterized as less structured than the protest actions he had been part of during the Martial Law years.

Assessing Edsa at 40

Four decades later, Paredes views Edsa as a turning point that restored democratic processes and political freedoms.

After 1986, the 1987 Constitution was ratified, and civil liberties were formally reinstated. Political parties were reorganized. Mass actions and protest activities were no longer outright banned.

“That democratic space was regained,” he said.

At the same time, he acknowledges that many of the deeper structural issues that fueled unrest in the 1970s and 1980s—economic inequality, political dynasties, corruption—did not disappear with the fall of Marcos.

Under Martial Law, he said, political power was

concentrated. After Edsa, it became more diffused, but traditional elites remained influential.

The introduction of the party-list system under the 1987 Constitution was intended to give marginalized sectors representation in Congress, he noted. Over time, however, debates emerged about how that system ought to be implemented and who ultimately benefited from it.

A continuing process

For Paredes, the 40th anniversary of Edsa is not simply about commemorating four days in February 1986. It is also about understanding the longer political process that led to it and the unfinished tasks that followed.

He does not describe Edsa as a complete solution. Instead, he sees it as a decisive intervention that ended authoritarian rule and reopened democratic institutions.

“It answered the question of dictatorship,” he said, “but democracy is a continuing responsibility.”

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