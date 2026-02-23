Central Visayas police: P21.6-M drugs seized, 433 arrested in one week

Inquirer File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Weeklong police operations across Central Visayas led to the arrest of 433 individuals and the seizure of over P21.6 million worth of illegal drugs, as regional police intensified enforcement against criminal activity from February 15 to 21, 2026.

In a statement, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said the operations were carried out simultaneously across the region. They targeted illegal drugs, loose firearms, illegal gambling, and wanted persons as part of sustained intelligence-driven enforcement.

Anti-drug police operations

Police arrested 197 individuals in anti-illegal drug operations conducted during the period.

These included suspects classified as high-value targets, street-level drug personalities, and newly identified players in the drug trade.

Authorities seized more than three kilograms of suspected shabu valued at P21,625,156, along with dried marijuana leaves worth P12,120.

Police said the volume of drugs recovered would have supplied multiple communities had it not been intercepted.

Firearms and explosives seized

In operations against loose firearms, police arrested 18 individuals and confiscated 45 firearms, one explosive device, and 94 rounds of live ammunition.

Moreover, Separate Oplan Katok operations led to the recovery of eight additional firearms. Police said these efforts contributed to the reduction of gun-related crimes across Central Visayas.

Illegal gambling crackdown

Police also conducted operations against illegal gambling. They arrested 65 individuals involved in prohibited activities such as illegal number games, card games, cara y cruz, and illegal cockfighting.

Authorities seized P9,819 in betting money during the operations.

Manhunt operations

Sustained manhunt efforts during the week resulted in the arrest of 35 most wanted persons and 153 other fugitives facing various criminal charges.

Police said the arrests were made across multiple provinces and cities in Central Visayas through coordinated tracking and follow-up operations.

Police operations to continue

PRO-7 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Redrico A. Maranan said the figures reflected consolidated accomplishments of police units operating across the region.

He said the operations demonstrated the impact of focused enforcement and intelligence-led policing, adding that similar operations will continue in the coming weeks.

Police said the regional command remains on heightened enforcement against illegal drugs, firearms proliferation, illegal gambling, and other criminal activities across Central Visayas.

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