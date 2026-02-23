LIST: No classes in several Cebu schools on 40th EDSA People Power
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several schools here decided to suspend in-person classes on Wednesday, February 25, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.
As of Monday, February 23, the following institutions in Cebu have declared no classes and work on Wednesday.
- University of the Philippines Cebu
- University of San Jose-Recoletos
- University of San Carlos
- Saint Louis College-Cebu
- Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepcion Inc. – Cebu
READ: Edsa at 40: Bill for February 25 as non-working holiday to be filed
In 2023, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. removed the Edsa People Power Revolution anniversary as a public holiday commemorating the toppling of his father’s dictatorship.
Despite this, several schools, colleges, and universities still suspended their classes to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the revolution.
The 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution, an uprising that gathered millions of Filipinos along the main artery of Metro Manila, ousted Ferdinand Marcos Sr.
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