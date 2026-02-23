DOLE sets pay rules for Feb. 25 special working day

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LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — February 25 shall be considered an ordinary working day for wage computation, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said.

In Labor Advisory No. 1, Series of 2026, DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma announced the pay rules for employees reporting to work during the 40th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier declared the commemoration on Wednesday as a special working day through Proclamation No. 1006, s. 2025.

READ: LIST: Non-working holidays for February 2026

Pay rules on Feb. 25

According to the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB), special working days are treated as regular working days and do not have any premium in wages.

READ: The curious case of the vanishing holiday—EDSA People Power no more?

DOLE also issued a similar reminder to ensure proper compensation for workers on duty.

No work, no pay: Employees who do not report to work will not be paid, unless a company policy, collective bargaining agreement (CBA), or usual practice says otherwise.

Employees who do not report to work will not be paid, unless a company policy, collective bargaining agreement (CBA), or usual practice says otherwise. Employees at work: Those who work their normal eight hours get 100 percent of their daily wage.

Those who work their normal eight hours get 100 percent of their daily wage. Overtime pay: Employees who work more than eight hours should receive an additional 25 percent of their hourly rate.

The EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary, observed annually on February 25, commemorates the 1986 uprising that overthrew the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

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