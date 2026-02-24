Cebu labor leader Jaime Paglinawan traces People Power to factory lines

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Chairperson Jaime Paglinawan recalls Cebu’s role during the Marcos dictatorship that led to the Edsa People Power. | Photo by Marc Cosep

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For Jaime Paglinawan, now a veteran labor organizer, the story of Edsa did not begin with the military breakaway of February 22, 1986.

According to him, workers in Cebu were already testing the limits of the Marcos dictatorship, inside factories and on picket lines, long before civilians formed human barricades along Edsa.

“It started much earlier,” he said.

Martial Law and the restructuring of labor long before Edsa

When Ferdinand Marcos declared Martial Law in 1972, repression did not stop at politicians, journalists, and student activists. The labor sector was also reorganized under tighter state control.

Strikes were either banned or subjected to strict regulation. Presidential measures, including General Order No. 5, curtailed public assembly and protest actions. Labor disputes were funneled through government-controlled mechanisms, limiting workers’ leverage. Apart from that, independent unions operated within narrow boundaries, and work stoppages could be quickly declared illegal.

In Cebu, which by the late 1970s and early 1980s was emerging as a key manufacturing and furniture production center, those policies shaped everyday working conditions. Export-oriented factories expanded, but labor protections remained constrained.

Jaime Paglinawan entered factory work during this period, as he had stopped schooling after Martial Law was declared.

He came from a family that experienced economic hardship firsthand. He remembers his parents lining up for National Grains Authority rice and yellow corn, scenes that, for him, illustrated how economic strain accompanied political control.

Inside the factories, he described rigid management structures and limited room for dissent. Loan applications were processed slowly and came with deductions that workers felt deeply.

Over time, Paglinawan said, frustration grew not only from low wages but also from how workers were regarded.

“Nakita namo nga kung wala ang mamumuo, dili motuyok ang ekonomiya,” he said.

That recognition — that production depended on labor — shifted his concerns from personal hardship to collective action.

READ: Labor group demands political reform, to join Nov. 30 protest rallies

Cebu’s labor alliances emerge

By the early 1980s, Cebu’s industrial workforce had grown, particularly in export-oriented manufacturing and furniture production. At the same time, dissatisfaction with both company practices and national labor policy intensified.

In 1983, the year opposition leader Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. was assassinated, Alyansa sa Mamumuo sa Sugbo (AMA Sugbo) was formed.

Jaime Paglinawan became one of its organizers.

The timing mattered. Aquino’s assassination triggered protests across the country. In Cebu, sectors that had often acted separately — workers, urban poor groups, students, drivers, professionals — began building connections.

Paglinawan described AMA Sugbo not just as a labor federation but also as part of a widening political current.

The alliance challenged what organizers saw as overly conservative labor federations, including those aligned with the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP), which critics accused of being too close to state structures during Martial Law.

By 1984, workers under AMA Sugbo were directly confronting labor decrees through strikes.

The workers of the factory where Paglinawan was working staged a seven-day strike in April 1984.

Under Martial Law rules, striking workers were prohibited from blocking entry to facilities. The legal framework favored continuity of production over collective bargaining leverage.

Yet the strike held.

More significantly, it drew cross-sector support.

Farmers sent rice. Carbon vendors delivered vegetables. Students joined picket lines. Urban poor groups mobilized in solidarity.

For Paglinawan, that was a turning point.

“Dili lang problema sa pabrika,” he said. “Sistema na gyud.”

The struggle was no longer confined to wages — it was tied to governance.

The formation of Bayan and the boycott debate

By 1985, opposition forces across the country were consolidating amid a deepening economic crisis and growing public anger following the 1983 Ninoy assassination.

In May 1985, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) was formally launched as a multi-sectoral coalition bringing together labor groups, peasant organizations, student formations, professionals, women’s groups, and urban poor communities under a common anti-dictatorship platform.

Jaime Paglinawan was part of the Cebu delegation to the founding congress, alongside other sectoral representatives from Central Visayas.

The coalition’s formation reflected a strategic shift. Instead of fragmented sectoral protests, organizers sought coordinated national action against the Marcos regime.

In November 1985, Marcos announced a snap presidential election set for February 7, 1986. It was a move widely seen as an attempt to reassert legitimacy amid rising opposition.

Within Bayan, the dominant assessment was that the electoral machinery remained under regime control. Leaders argued that participating would legitimize what they expected to be a manipulated outcome. The coalition adopted a boycott position after internal deliberations.

Paglinawan said Cebu groups aligned with that decision. Mobilizations were organized locally, including marches calling for an election boycott and questioning the credibility of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Later, Paglinawan said that, upon Bayan’s assessment, it would have been more politically tactical not to boycott the snap election, as it is already the call of the people. Despite this, he still believes that the reasons for the boycott of the snap election still hold weight.

February 1986 — and Cebu’s streets

When Defense Minister Juan Ponce Enrile and Lt. Gen. Fidel Ramos withdrew support from Marcos on February 22, the confrontation shifted from an electoral dispute to a regime crisis.

In Metro Manila, civilians gathered along Edsa.

In Cebu, Paglinawan recalled that mobilizations also took place, large and small, including gatherings at Fuente Osmeña.

But for him, February 22 to 25 was not an isolated eruption.

“Ang peak ra to,” he said.

The organizing, he stressed, had been ongoing for years.

Membership in AMA Sugbo had grown significantly during the 1980s, reflecting widening worker participation.

By the time Marcos fled on February 25, the groundwork, at least from his perspective, had already been laid in factories, farms, and communities.

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40 years after Edsa: what changed?

Paglinawan does not treat Edsa as a finished revolution.

He acknowledges that the uprising demonstrated that civilian mobilization can remove a president.

However, he argues that structural issues persist. Political dynasties continue to dominate national and local governance. Patronage politics persists. Labor concerns that animated the 1980s, such as wages, security of tenure, and union rights, remain active demands.

He also points to corruption mechanisms that have evolved rather than disappeared.

For Paglinawan, Edsa did not automatically resolve inequality.

The anniversary, he said, should prompt a more layered understanding of People Power. It should be one that includes factory strikes, alliance-building, and sectoral organizing outside Metro Manila.

In Cebu, he argues, labor was not a footnote to Edsa.

It was part of the buildup.

“Daghan na’g sakripisyo before ana,” he said.

Forty years later, he sees Edsa less as an endpoint than as evidence that sustained organizing, even under repression, can reshape political outcomes.

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